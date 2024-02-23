Strava adds new feature to track your dog’s fitness

As all dog owners know, if you let your four-legged friend off the lead when you go for a walk or a run with them, they’ll run about randomly all over the place (although it’s best to know when it’s okay to hike with a dog off-leash). Which invariably leads to the thought, “How much more distance do they cover over the walk than I do?”

Now you have the potential to find out accurately, thanks to a new feature being introduced by renowned sports tracking service Strava.

Strava and the smart collar manufacturer Fi (you did know you could buy smart dog collars, right?) have partnered up to provide a way you to keep a track of your dog’s fitness and how far it’s been roaming.

With this new integration, if you dog’s wearing a Fi dog collar, all the information will automatically upload onto Strava so you can compare it with your data.

(Image credit: Fi Collar)

Bringing advanced GPS tracking together with activity, sleep and behavior monitoring, Fi is a new breed of dog collar. It lets you keep tabs on where your dog is at all times, provides notes on their sleeping patterns, and even gives dogs some friendly competition with their own leaderboards.

Your Fi activities upload to Strava with a graphic featuring stats from the walk. You’ll get to share your pup’s athletic prowess with your community and get you both your well-deserved kudos (we’re not sure if your dog can give you kudos on your workout though). Better yet, it’s another excuse to share cute pics of your dog.

The best part? Once you’ve connected Strava and Fi, you won’t have to lift a paw. Fi will automatically detect and record when you take your dog for a walk and when that walk finishes. Easy.

If all that hasn’t tempted you to buy a smart collar, currently Strava athletes can access a special offer of $20 off and up to three months free. Use the code STRAVA20 and learn more about the smart collar on Fi's website.