Strava makes it harder to cheat, easier to share your adventures

It's been a long time coming, but Strava has updated its AI-enabled Leaderboard Integrity function to help cut down on fake stats. The upgrade is part of a suite of new features rolled out by the fitness tracking up.

Leaderboard Integrity was first introduced back in May 2024 to cut down on cheating and now the brand says that every activity you upload will be automatically analyzed by a machine learning model, which it says looks at 57 different factors including speed and acceleration, to determine if any portion of your adventure was recorded in a vehicle rather than on foot.

If it's determined that you got a little 4WD assistance on your last trail run, you'll be prompted to either crop the activity or make it private so it doesn't affect your leaderboard stats. Guess it's finally time to work on your pace.

The brand says it will be applying the same technology to prevent bike rides on run leaderboards and e-bikes on ride leaderboards.

The app has also made its Flyover feature available to other platforms (Image credit: Strava)

If you're worried about keeping your followers entertained now you can't impress them with your blistering pace thanks to occasionally grabbing a ride back to the trailhead, there's some good news too. The app has made its Flyover feature available to other platforms.

Now, when you get back from an awesome trail run, you can create a dynamic 3D map of your adventure and share it directly to your Instagram Stories or via a shareable link for other platforms.

Other small updates include a Progress Comparison feature, which lets you view side-by-side activities in comparison mode over time to track your progress and upgrade to the Athlete Intelligence program which launched back in October and analyzes your workouts to gives you insights and guidance. It is now out of beta and has been expanded to include virtual run/ride data, power insights, and segment analysis.