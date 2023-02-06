'Sweating' tent will keep you cool on summer camping adventures

A researcher has developed a new type of tent for summer camping, which keeps itself cool the same way your body does: with 'sweat'.

Al Kasani, from the University of Connecticut, took inspiration from nature for the project, which involves a proprietary fabric that wicks water from a reservoir throughout the day. This water then evaporates, taking heat with it. A gallon of water can keep the tent cool for around 24 hours,

Kasani worked with the university's Technology Commercialization Services (TCS) and its Center for Clean Energy Engineering.

"Looking into nature is the key to many of our problems," he explained in a press release (opens in new tab). "Plants wick water from the ground and then sweat to cool themselves, and they get the required energy from the sun. What I did was simply to find a material that could do the same job."

Sweat, but no stink

The system requires no electricity, and should be much more efficient and effective than tents that reflect infrared radiation, which are currently the best option for cooler summer camping.

Titanium nanoparticles in the fabric allow water to wick and evaporate easily, while also providing antimicrobial properties (so no more musty tent smell).

'Sweating' tents aren't available to buy just yet, but there's been plenty of interest from the camping industry, and the TCS is working to help Kasani to turn it into a commercial product. Eventually he hopes it'll be available to keep you nice and cool on your outdoor adventures.