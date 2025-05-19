"A bold statement" – Heimplanet unveils striking monochrome Neo Black tent collection

If you're a fan of minimalist, monochromatic style, then we think you're going to love these new Japanese-inspired tents from German tent brand Heimplanet.

They are part of its limited edition Neo Black Program, featuring reimaginings of its The Cave XL and Backdoor tents. The shelters take inspiration from minimalist Japanese camping culture, particularly the concept of Seijaku (静寂) – the tranquillity found in stillness. Indeed, Heimplanet say that the tents transform "any basecamp into a place of calm, order and intention".

The tents feature a striking all-black shell, as well as a black version of the brand's signature cairo camo pattern on the fabric of the inner tent. Heimplanet's distinctive inflatable diamond grid design is present, with the tent unit pre-assembled for fast pitching. Both are 4-season tents, designed to withstand even the harshest conditions.

The Cave XL, Neo Black

The Cave XL, Neo Black (Image credit: Heimplanet)

A robust shelter, The Cave XL, Neo Black's flysheet is crafted from a solution-dyed 75-denier ripstop polyester, while the inner tent makes use of 40-denier ripstop nylon. Its high-tenacity airframe has the benefit of quick pitching, taking less than 1 minute to setup using the additional air-pump ($55). Weighing 12.7lbs (5.7kg), it's too heavy for backpacking use but has all the hallmarks of a solid option for basecamps and car camping adventures.

The Cave XL, Neo Black is available for $1,349.

Backdoor, Neo Black

(Image credit: Heimplanet)

Heavier but significantly larger than The Cave XL, the Backdoor is the roomier option. Despite achieving a much greater footprint – 96.9 square feet as opposed to the Cave XL's 58.1 square feet – it only weighs an additional 2lb (0.9kg), at 14.7lb (6.6kg) in total.

It features the same polyester flysheet and nylon inner tent fabrics as The Cave XL, while the airframe is also of the same spec. It takes under 3 minutes to pitch with the additional floor pump.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Backdoor, Neo Black costs $1,379.

Who are Heimplanet?

(Image credit: Heimplanet)

Launching the new tents, the company released a statement, saying: "The Neo Black Program [is] a limited all-black edition of two of [our] most popular tents, an homage to the minimalist and functional Japanese camping aesthetic. Because making a bold statement doesn’t require being loud."



Heimplanet is a German brand mainly specializing in premium tents and other camping gear. Its founders - both called Stefan - made it their mission to design and develop the tent of the future, having been frustrated with what was available at the time. They set about creating shelters that were "inspired by natural patterns and designs, following mathematical logic, and constructed to withstand the elements".

Fast forward a decade and today Heimplanet boasts a range of air tents, all sporting the characteristic exterior frame and minimalist aesthetic. The brand is a member of 1% for the Planet and it works hard to reduce the environmental impact of its manufacturing. Heimplanet tents are created using solution-dyed fabric and the water-repellent finishes used contain no harmful PFCs.