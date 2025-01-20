The superlight Patagonia AlpLight is like "a down jacket on a diet," and it's a massive 39% off at REI

The Patagonia Women’s AlpLight Down Jacket is ultralight, highly packable and warm, and you can make major savings on it

There are still plenty of cold months left on the hill and at the crag and you're going to want to bring the extra protection of a reliable layer whether you're belaying or on the trail. Right now, you can snag the lightweight Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket for just $179.73 at REI. That's a massive saving of 39% off this down jacket, which Advnture writer Jessie Leong describes as "a down jacket on a diet."

With 800-Fill-Power Advanced Global Traceable Down insulation, this jacket will keep you warm during brisk days at the crag, but what sets it apart from other jackets is how streamlined it is. That makes it easy to move in, plus you can wear it as a mid layer or an outer layer. It also packs down small so you can clip it onto your harness if you're not sure what the weather is doing.

This deal applies to women's sizing in the Lagom Blue colorway, and Leong recommends sizing up if you prefer a roomier fit as this sleek jacket is meant to be low profile.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket where you are.

Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket: $299.99 $179.73 at REI

Save $120 An experiment in exploring the possibilities of nature's lightest insulation, the women's Patagonia AlpLight Down jacket is for cool-weather missions where you need a warm layer that packs down small.

The AlpLight has several climbing-specific design features, such as narrow baffles to reduce bulk and enable enhanced mobility in high active areas, and additional insulation considerations in areas more vulnerable to temperature changes, such as nylon bound cuffs and insulated collars.

It's made using recycled fishing nets, giving it excellent eco creds, and it's been treated with a PFC-free DWR if you meet with a bit of drizzle on your adventures.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket where you are: