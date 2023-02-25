This affordable new touring e-bike could be the perfect entry to bikepacking

Ride1UP, a San Diego-based company that specializes in building affordable e-bikes, has released a rugged new model specially designed for off-road touring and adventures.

The new Ride1UP Turris (opens in new tab) is available now for $1,295, which certainly isn't pocket change, but is pretty much the entry level for a decent quality electric bike. That price tag makes it great option if you're interested in getting into bikepacking and want a bike that can take some of the load.

The Turris mixes features of road and hard-tail mountain bikes, and is designed to be comfortable for long rides on or off road. Front suspension and knobby tires help it handle trails, while the upright riding position is handy for navigating in traffic. It's available with your choice of a step-over or step-through frame.

The Turris includes a 60 lux front headlamp as standard (you'll need your own rear light), and racks are available for strapping on your tent and other gear.

The bike is controlled using a dual-tone handlebar-mounted control unit that allows you to customize pedal assisted power settings. It also features a left-side thumb throttle control if you want to take a breather and let the 750W motor take over entirely.

During my time covering e-bikes for Advnture's sister site TechRadar (opens in new tab), I was consistently impressed by the quality of Ride1UP's budget-friendly bikes, so I have high hopes that the Turris might be a solid option for first-time tourers who are happy to tackle some dirt.