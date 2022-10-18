This diving watch costs more than a house, and includes an invitation to a Special Forces exercise

If the Apple Watch Ultra and Garmin's new Marq 2 range just aren't luxurious enough for you, Italian watchmaker Paneri has debuted a new limited edition dive watch that costs $57,500 and comes with an invitation to test it out alongside Special Forces divers.

That kind of cash could buy you a luxury SUV, or even a fixer-upper house in many parts of the US, but if you'd rather put your money where your wrist is then the Paneri Submersible Forze Speciali Experience PAM01238 (opens in new tab) is the watch for you.

As Man of Many (opens in new tab) reports, only 50 of the watches will be built. It has a military-style design, with a green dial, camo-patterned rubber strap, and vintage-look lume (phosphorescent coating) on the hands and numbers.

Its case measures 47mm in diameter, which is particularly large for an analog diving watch, and is made from titanium to balance toughness with light weight. The watch's P.9100/R automatic chronograph movement was built in-house by Paneri, and includes a flyback function (opens in new tab). It's water-resistant to around 300 meters.

(Image credit: Paneri)

It launched alongside the Paneri Submersible Forze Speciali PAM01239 (opens in new tab), which features a rotating blue ceramic bezel, and lacks the special forces invitation. It costs a comparatively modest $29,300 before sales tax.

