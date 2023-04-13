This mighty all-terrain e-bike keeps rolling up to 200 miles on a single charge

American company Watt Wagons has launched a new e-bike with a range of up to 200 miles, and which is compatible with electric car chargers.

E-bikes take a lot of the strain out of bikepacking and touring, but range can be a concern – particularly when heavy cargo and rough terrain are involved. If you'd rather not plan your route around the limitations of a battery, the Watt Wagons Hound (opens in new tab) might be the bike for you.

As Electrek (opens in new tab) explains, the mighty Hound comes in two versions: standard and 'supercharged'. The base spec model is equipped with a very respectable 52V 17Ah battery, with a range of up to 30 miles when ridden using only the throttle, or 80 miles with pedal assistance.

Those are impressive numbers, but the supercharged Hound blows them out of the water with a colossal 52V 60Ah battery that delivers up to 100 miles with the throttle alone, or 200 miles when you add some pedal power.

There's also a huge difference when it comes to motors. The standard Hound comes with a 1,000W Bafang Ultra motor, which is nothing to be sniffed at. However, thanks to a controller upgrade, its supercharged sibling boasts a power output of 3kW nominal and 3.5 kW peak.

No dogs allowed?

Of course, specs like those mean that the Hound isn't a bicycle in the eyes of the law, so you won't be able to motor along hundreds of miles of regular cycle trails. However, it should be fine for off-roading in many locations. Just make sure you check out local laws first.

The base spec Hound is currently on sale (opens in new tab) for $5,499 (a saving of $500), while the supercharged edition is $7,999 ($1,000 off the list price). Replacing the cassette and chain drive with a single speed belt reduces that to $5,499.