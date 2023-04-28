Video: huge, battle-scarred moose spotted in Alaska after fending off bear attack

A huge cow moose has been spotted in Denali National Park, Alaska, bearing the scars from a ferocious bear attack that claimed the life of her young calf.

In a video shot by Jeff in Alaska (opens in new tab) and shared on the aptly named Instagram account natureismetal (opens in new tab), the moose can be seen quietly grazing from a tree, with a quad bike in the foreground demonstrating her sheer size. It's not clear exactly when the video was shot, but the lush vegetation and lack of snow suggests it was during the summer months.

The attack that left her flanks deeply scarred took place in the back yard of a property near the park, which is a common calving ground for moose.

The National Park Service (opens in new tab) (NPS) explains that cow moose can weigh between 700lb and 1,100lb, while bulls are typically between 900lb and 1,400lb. They have extremely long legs, and stand between 5' and 6'6" at the shoulder.

They breed in late September and early October (a period known as the rut), and young are born in late May and early June. Like baby bison, elk are born with a reddish-brown coat that darkens with age.

Moose encounters

Rangers at Denali National Park and Preserve (opens in new tab) warn visitors to be particularly careful around moose during the calving season in early summer. In 2015, for example, a particularly defensive cow moose made herself at home at a campground, charging and injuring at least three people who approached too close.

"Cow moose are good moms but not always the best neighbors if you get too close," says wildlife biologist Pat Owen. She recommends always using a telephoto lens to take photos, and "no selfies!"

You should stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) from moose at all times, and never deliberately approach one. Moose generally prefer to flee a close encounter, but if they choose to stand and fight, you could be seriously hurt.

The NPS warns visitors to be particularly careful (opens in new tab) if they are out walking and see a calf without its mother. If you get between the two, the cow may see you as a threat and attack. The calves themselves can also be dangerous, weighing between 200lb and 400lb in their first winter.

