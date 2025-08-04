These comfy Keen hiking boots combine a snug fit with "some seriously good suspension" and are now 40% off in both men's and women's sizes!

Have your hiking boots taken a battering this summer? It might be time to invest in a new pair, and you won't find many better for cheaper than these lightweight and waterproof boots from Keen, now 40% off.

The Zionic hiking boots are a dependable pair, fit for use well past the summer, and are now available for just $102 in men's and women's sizes at Keen.

Their waterproof and breathable uppers are made from a sturdy combination of recycled Ripstop mesh and TPU overlays, and feature a Keen.Dry membrane to keep your feet dry over wet and boggy trails. Keen.Dry works in a similar way to Gore-Tex, shielding your feet in a downpour without limiting breathability.

Inside, there's plenty of cushioning and supportive tech to help you hike in comfort. Outdoors expert Pat Kinsella was thoroughly impressed by the support on offer when he put his Zionic boots to the test over the rolling hills of Sussex's South Downs National Park and more rugged terrain in the South West of England.

"The level of cushioning is what makes the Zionics really stand out," reads Pat's review for Advnture.

"The air-injected midsole combined with the heel “crash pad” supply some seriously good suspension. The PU insole with arch support also helps with comfort levels on long trail days, and I appreciate the extra Achilles protection too."

Keen Zionic men's hiking boots: $170 $102 at Keen

Save $68 These lightweight Keen hiking boots combine waterproof and breathable uppers with plenty of protection from the elements. Their outsoles feature sizable lugs, designed to dig into slippery surfaces while you move.

Keen Zionic women's hiking boots: $170 $102 at Keen

Save $68 The Keen Zionic hiking boots are a dependable option for speedy day hikes through the wilderness. They've got sturdy Ripstop and TPU uppers and shield your feet from rainfall with Keen.Dry waterproof membranes.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Keen Zionic hiking boots deals where you are.