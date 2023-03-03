Video shows Colorado tourist learn a painful lesson trying to pet moose

A tourist visiting Breckenridge, Colorado, got a shock this week while attempting to pet one of the many elk in the area. The animal had shed its antlers, so rather than attempting to headbutt him, it reared up and gave him a warning kick. The incident was recorded by another visitor, and in the video (which you can watch below) several more can be heard shouting at the individual to get away from the animal.

Breckenridge is a popular destination for skiing and snowboarding, and moose are common throughout the area. Their long legs mean they can move through deep snow with relative ease, but at this time of year they can be more aggressive than usual if they are tired and hungry.

The clip was shared on Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (opens in new tab), which highlights examples of bad behavior at US National Parks and other sites of natural beauty, often involving wildlife,

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (opens in new tab) (CPW) explains that moose are naturally curious, and may approach people, but it's important to give them plenty of space and look out for signs like laid back ears, licking of the snout, or raised hairs on the neck, which are signs of aggression.

"If a moose displays aggressive behavior or begins to charge, run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you such as a boulder, car or tree," warns CPW.

You should never approach a moose too closely. Instead, watch from a distance using a pair of binoculars of a camera with a zoom lens. For more advice, see our guide what to do if you see a moose while hiking.