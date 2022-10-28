Want to explore the Arctic? Entries are now open for Fjällräven Polar 2023

Fjällräven, maker of outdoor clothing and bags, has opened applications for its 2023 Arctic expedition. In April, a team of 20 people from around the world will take part in a 300km dog sledding trek across Northern Scandinavia, and you could be among them.

The Fjällräven Polar (opens in new tab) team will be accompanied by a group of experts, but each of the everyday participants will drive their own dog sled across the arctic tundra, managing and feeding their six dogs, and learning essential survival skills in temperatures as low as -30°C.

You'll also spend four nights sleeping under canvas or in the open, and learn how to set up camp and cook outdoors in Arctic conditions.

How to apply

The expedition isn't a competition to finish first, and there are no tickets to be bought. To apply, visit the official registration site (opens in new tab) and fill out the application form with basic information about yourself, then complete three Instagram challenges posted on Fjällräven's account (opens in new tab) and updated on the Experience Hub (opens in new tab). The themes of the challenges are:

Your motives for wanting to join the Fjällräven Polar 2023 Expedition Get closer to Fjällräven Polar 2023 Live a more sustainable life

You must respond to all three challenges by the time applications close on November 13 at 23:59 CET. After that, applications will be judged by a jury and the 20 successful team members selected. For more details, see how to apply (opens in new tab).