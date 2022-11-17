Watch phone-toting hiker almost stumble backward into the Grand Canyon

A woman nearly fell into the Grand Canyon recently when she took a step backwards after taking a photo and lost her footing. The near-fatal accident was recorded by another visitor to the National Park, who spotted the hiker and a companion standing very close to the rim.

The video, which you can watch below, was captured by Kevin Fox and shared on Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (opens in new tab), which highlights examples of careless behavior at US National Parks and other sites of natural beauty.

Earlier this year, Forbes (opens in new tab) reported that the Grand Canyon is the most dangerous National Park in the US, with more search-and-rescue operations than any other during a 10-year period. That can be partly attributed to the sheer number of visitors the park receives, but something about the scenery also seems to bring out the worst in some of them. Just last month, a women was issued a court summons for hitting golf balls into the Grand Canyon and posting the footage on TikTok.

The Grand Canyon is perfectly safe to visit when you follow safety advice. The National Park Service (opens in new tab) advises hikers to always stay on designated trails and walkways, and keep at least 6ft from the rim of the canyon at all times. You should never climb over railings or fences to get a better view (the rock may be unstable).

The NPS also specifically warns against backing up without looking where you're going, and advises you to take care of where you're putting your feet. Always be aware of the edge, and watch out of any potential trip hazards.