TikTok 'influencer' due in court after hitting golf balls into Grand Canyon

A woman is due to appear in court after sharing a video of herself hitting golf balls into the Grand Canyon, then tossing her golf club in afterward. On October 26, the would-be influencer posted the footage on her TikTok account, providing evidence of her breaking federal law by throwing objects from popular sightseeing spot Mather Point (opens in new tab).

She was identified with help from members of the public, who enabled law enforcement officers to put a name to her account and track her down. As The Independent (opens in new tab) reports, the video has been deleted from TikTok, but not before it was saved and re-posted on Reddit (opens in new tab).

"Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below," said the National Park Service in a Facebook post (opens in new tab).

If you see anyone acting dangerously at the Grand Canyon, you can contact the investigative arm of the NPS by calling or texting the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009, submitting an online form (opens in new tab), or emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.

Not throwing objects into a canyon might seem like common sense, but the 'golfer' isn't the first person to be caught doing exactly that. In October 2021 a man was caught on camera hitting a baseball into the Grand Canyon (opens in new tab), sparking a federal investigation. He was later identified, but the NPS didn't reveal whether he had been cited or charged.

"Never throw rocks, coins, trash, or anything else over the edge," says the NPS in its official safety guide (opens in new tab) for visitors, "Objects tossed over the edge or dislodged by walking off trail can injure hikers and wildlife below, or start landslides."