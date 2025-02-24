Watch the dramatic moment a stranded father and son were saved from the side of a Utah cliff face by mountain rescue

Last week, we covered the rescue of Julian Hernandez and his 12-year-old son, who became stranded on a cliffside in the Snow Canyon State Park, Utah. The pair were stuck without a working mobile phone or any way of getting to safety.

The pair faced freezing temperatures and a daunting night on the mountain until they miraculously stumbled upon a backpack with emergency blankets, food, and water inside. The pack had been left there the previous month by a fellow hiker who'd found himself in a similarly precarious position.

Now, officials at Utah Mountain Rescue have released dramatic film of the rescue.

In the video, you can see the heat-sensing helicopter footage that located the pair, and hear officials co-ordinating their rescue attempt. Then, watch first-person Go-Pro footage from a rescuer who winches down to collect the pair.

Snow Canyon Hiker Rescue - YouTube Watch On

Julian Hernandez told Fox13 that he was very grateful to the rescuers, so much so that he and his wife now want to become search and rescue volunteers, so they can help hikers in a similar position.

He told Fox13 they want to "give back to the community, just like they (mountain rescue) did with us".

For information on hiking safety, check out our top tips for staying safe on summer and winter hikes.

