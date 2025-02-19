A lost teenager abandons a backpack full of survival gear in a Utah canyon – a month later, it saves 2 hikers' lives
The father and son duo was able to survive the night thanks to the surprise find
A father and son survived a night stranded in a Utah canyon thanks to the discovery of an abandoned backpack containing emergency supplies.
According to reporting by Fox 13, Julian Hernandez and his 12-year-old son were hiking in Snow Canyon State Park in southern Utah on Sunday. They planned to be out for about four hours, but when they didn't return, they were reported overdue and search and rescue teams deployed at around 7 p.m. to begin searching difficult terrain in the dark.
A month earlier, crews had searched the same area for another missing hiker, 15-year-old Levi Dittman. In that case, Dittman abandoned his backpack in order to navigate out of the canyon, and that act turned out to be a lifeline for Hernandez and his son.
The pair faced overnight temperatures close to freezing, but as they tried to find their way they stumbled across the pack and discovered emergency blankets, food and water inside. The hikers used the supplies to stay warm until rescue crews spotted them from the air using night vision and hoisted them to safety 22 hours after their hike began.
Without that backpack, Hernandez says he thinks the duo may not have made it out alive.
"Probably, I wouldn't be talking about it."
What survival gear should you pack for hike?
Clearly, the hikers in this story had a very lucky escape from what could have been a bad situation, but it's important go into any hike well-prepared so you don't have to rely on fortune.
Like these hikers, always leave a detailed plan with a responsible party so that they can report you overdue in a timely manner. Additionally, always carry the following:
- First aid kit with an emergency blanket.
- Headlamp or flashlight (and spare batteries).
- Snacks and water.
- Spare layers including a hat, gloves and an insulating layer like a fleece jacket.
- Waterproof jacket and rain paints.
- Map of the area and compass.
- A means to call for help – in remote areas, you may need a satellite communicator like a Garmin InReach or a Personal Locator Beacon. In frontcountry areas, a phone with the SOS function will suffice, but carry a backup charger.
- Firestarter.
You can learn more in our articles on the 10 essentials and how to survive a night on a mountain.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
