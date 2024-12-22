Watch the much-anticipated adventure film In a Lifetime, chronicling Xavier de le Rue and family seeking the perfect line in Antarctica

The film from The North Face follows Xavier de le Rue, his brother Victor and daughter Mila as they cross treacherous waters in search of the perfect line

A much-anticipated new film from snowboarding legend Xavier de le Rue chronicling his latest adventure across Antartica with his teenage daughter in tow is now available to view.

Directed by Jérôme Tanon and produced in collaboration with The North Face, In a Lifetime is 44 minutes of breathtaking scenery, epic lines, climate conversations and family drama.

The film, which you can watch below, follows the family, who recently released a new line of ski gear with The North Face, as they sail for five days across some of the most dangerous waters in the world to reach a line that Xavier skied 12 years ago. Despite saying he'd never do it again, he's back to experience it once more with his brother.

Xavier's 18-year-old daughter Mila, a freeride prodigy like her father and uncle, comes along for her trial-by-fire initiation into big mountain skiing (Image credit: The North Face/In a Lifetime)

Meanwhile, Xavier's 18-year-old daughter Mila, a freeride prodigy like her father and uncle, comes along for her trial-by-fire initiation into big mountain skiing. We recently sat down with the family to discuss the adventure, and Xavier tells us that when it came to skiing, he had no concerns about Mila's abilities.

“I have a big trust in her and it's funny, I'm not scared when I see her skiing because I know how she reacts and I'm very confident about this," says Xavier about the adventure.

“The cool thing is that on a trip like this she could have gone downhill, but she pulled herself together."

Read the full interview with Xavier and Mila and watch Of A Lifetime for free now on The North Face’s YouTube channel:

