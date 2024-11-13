The North Face teams up with snowboarding legend Xavier De Le Rue for winter collection that's "designed to be recycled"

World-renowned snowboarder Xavier De Le Rue knows all about big mountain adventure and the urgency of global warming. That's why it's no surprise that he's teamed up with The North Face for a new collection of technical ski and snowboarding gear that's been designed with circularity in mind.

The brand worked on the line alongside the three-time Freeride World Tour champion, his snowboard film star younger brother Victor and his freeride prodigy daughter Mila for what they're calling an "industry-leading" line designed to maximize exploration without sacrificing style this winter.

The accomplished family was involved in designing the products from conceptualization to testing prototypes in extreme conditions, which we've no doubt was their favorite part of the collaboration.

Named after the giant iceberg in the South Atlantic that broke up beginning in 2017, the A68-A collection features some of TNF's latest technical innovations. For those sub-zero powder days the award-winning Triple Baffle insulation helps prevent cold spots in the A68-A Triple Baffle Parka for rugged insulation in extreme conditions.

The accomplished family was involved in designing the products from conceptualization to testing prototypes in extreme conditions

When it's sloppy out, the A68-A DryVent Mono Shell Bib Trousers and Jacket use DryVent technology to seal out moisture. For your first layer, the A68-A Circular DotKnit Baselayer Top and thermal leggings are kitted out with DotKnit technology which whisks sweat away from your skin to keep you warm and dry when you're skinning up your favorite backcountry slope.

The Verbier-based De Le Rues took the gear to Antarctica and got stuck into testing it on some glaciers and serious-looking ice cliffs as well as across Europe and seem satisfied with its performance, but perhaps most notable is the nod to environmental sustainability. The collection is made entirely from polyester, which the brand says enables the garments to be recycled into new raw materials at the end of their life cycle.

"This marks a significant step in overcoming the recycling challenges associated with technical products and supports The North Face’s commitment to advancing circular design principles," announces the brand in a press release.

In addition to his commitment to big mountain adventures and first descents, Xavier is the host of the Sustainability Dialogues podcast and has been outspoken on how climate change could impact snow sports.