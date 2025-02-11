"We’re deepening our commitment to the mountain sports community" – Vail's GoPro Games adds ultra running, speed climbing for 2025

There's $140,000 in cash prizes up for grabs this year

Fancy your chances at slacklining over a rushing Colorado river or charging up Vail Mountain for cash prizes this summer? You don't need to be a professional athlete to compete at Vail's renowned GoPro Mountain Games, returning to the Colorado mountain town this June with two new disciplines joining the already adventure-packed schedule.

This year, ultra running and speed climbing will join the lineup at the Games, which already features a stop on the North American Bouldering Cup Series, kayak sprints, a mud run and everyone's favorite: dock dogs.

The addition of these events follows record-breaking attendance at the Games in 2024, when 95,000 spectators and more than 5,000 athletes showed up. This year will also see $140,000 in cash prizes up for grabs across the four days.

"We’re deepening our commitment to the mountain sports community by creating opportunities to inspire the next generation of mountain athletes," says Sarah Franke, Senior Vice President of Operations for the Vail Valley Foundation.

For those who want to bring their trail running shoes and go the distance, the inaugural Vail Ultra kicks off the Games and takes runners on a challenging 50-mile mixed-surface course from Vail Mountain to the top of Vail Pass and back. This event benefits 50 for the Fallen, a nonprofit organization that offers mental health services to veterans and their families.

Slacklining has really taken off since debuting at the Games in 2012 (Image credit: Jonny Resnick)

Meanwhile, after two successful rounds at the Olympics, the Yeti Speed Climbing competition will bring one of climbing's fastest-growing disciplines to the Games in partnership with USA Climbing. Dave Dressman, Event Director for the Vail Valley Foundation, says the dynamic discipline's spectator-friendly nature makes it ideal for the Games, which take place at high altitude.

"If testing your lung capacity at 8,150 feet isn’t your cup of tea, you can still come to spectate, listen to live music, hang out with the dogs, and enjoy the amazing brand activations and the beautiful Rocky Mountain vibes.”

Also new this year, the first Mountain Games Athlete Team features with accomplished athletes from across the mountain sports spectrum, including USA Men’s Raft Team Rob Prechtl, World Champion Freestyle Kayaker Abby Holcombe and World Champion Slackliner Davis Hermes as ambassadors for the Games.

“What makes the GoPro Mountain Games special is how it continues to evolve while staying true to its core mission of celebrating the active mountain lifestyle," says Dressman.

The very first Mountain Games was held in 2002 with 250 competitors and 6,000 spectators. Over the decades it has drawn elite athletes from a multitude of disciplines including Lindsey Vonn, Joseph Gray and Josiah Middaugh.

The GoPro Mountain Games takes place in Vail on June 5 - 8, 2025 and registration is open now. The full schedule, including all event details and updates, can be found at mountaingames.com/schedule.