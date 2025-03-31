"When you're in the water, anything can happen" - Texas authorities urge caution after two kayaking deaths in popular lake

Authorities in Texas have urged lake-goers to act with caution after the death of a kayaker in Lake Benbrook, Fort Worth.

Robert Jones, 39, went missing on the afternoon of Saturday, March 29, when witnesses say his kayak flipped, but he did not return to the surface. Rescuers from a local dive team uncovered Robert's body the next day.

The incident occurred just 10 days after an 18-year-old kayaker died in a similar accident on the West Texas lake. Neither of the victims were wearing life jackets.

"We have a saying here at the park: 'Life jacket worn, nobody mourns," John White, Benbrook's park host, told WFAA.

"When you're in the water, anything can happen. You can cramp up, and that's all it takes; when you start cramping, you're going down."

Kayaking is one of the fastest growing sports in North America (stock image) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lake Benbrook encompasses six square miles (15.3km2) in Fort Worth, West Texas. It's a popular spot for tourists and locals, who come to relax at the idyllic spot.

Despite warm temperatures outside, the lake's water remains icy cold and can cause a shock to the system upon falling in. Like many lakes at this time of year, there are no lifeguards on duty at Benbrook.

"Please, please, watch your children closely when they are in or near the water," pleads the Fort Worth Engineers Corps website. The Engineers Corps helps to manage the lake and has issued advice for swimmers.

Spring swimming advice

If you're planning an icy dip this April, the Fort Worth Engineers Corps has published the following advice:

Never swim alone

Swim in designated areas

Watch your children at all times

Wear a life jacket if possible

Don't swim while intoxicated

Don't dive into lakes or rivers

Don't rely on inflatable toys or vessels to stay afloat

Don't overestimate your swimming ability

For more open water swimming tips, check out our expert safety guide.