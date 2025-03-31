"When you're in the water, anything can happen" - Texas authorities urge caution after two kayaking deaths in popular lake
Two deaths in 10 days have prompted the warning - here's our essential safety advice if you're considering a spring dip
Authorities in Texas have urged lake-goers to act with caution after the death of a kayaker in Lake Benbrook, Fort Worth.
Robert Jones, 39, went missing on the afternoon of Saturday, March 29, when witnesses say his kayak flipped, but he did not return to the surface. Rescuers from a local dive team uncovered Robert's body the next day.
The incident occurred just 10 days after an 18-year-old kayaker died in a similar accident on the West Texas lake. Neither of the victims were wearing life jackets.
"We have a saying here at the park: 'Life jacket worn, nobody mourns," John White, Benbrook's park host, told WFAA.
"When you're in the water, anything can happen. You can cramp up, and that's all it takes; when you start cramping, you're going down."
Lake Benbrook encompasses six square miles (15.3km2) in Fort Worth, West Texas. It's a popular spot for tourists and locals, who come to relax at the idyllic spot.
Despite warm temperatures outside, the lake's water remains icy cold and can cause a shock to the system upon falling in. Like many lakes at this time of year, there are no lifeguards on duty at Benbrook.
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
"Please, please, watch your children closely when they are in or near the water," pleads the Fort Worth Engineers Corps website. The Engineers Corps helps to manage the lake and has issued advice for swimmers.
Spring swimming advice
If you're planning an icy dip this April, the Fort Worth Engineers Corps has published the following advice:
- Never swim alone
- Swim in designated areas
- Watch your children at all times
- Wear a life jacket if possible
- Don't swim while intoxicated
- Don't dive into lakes or rivers
- Don't rely on inflatable toys or vessels to stay afloat
- Don't overestimate your swimming ability
For more open water swimming tips, check out our expert safety guide.
- The best changing robes: cocoon yourself post-swim in a protective layer
- The best water shoes: fast-draining, quick-drying and ready to take you from the shore to the sea
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
Mountain Equipment injects Extreme Light sleeping bags with secret weapon fabric – now they're lighter than ever and "ready for adventure"
Savings through the roof! You can snag this super-smart Garmin Epix (Gen 2) sports watch at less than half price