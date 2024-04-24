"Rather embarrassed" wild camper sparks two-hour rescue operation after forgetting where he pitched his tent

A teenage camper was left feeling "rather embarrassed" after forgetting where he had pitched his tent in the UK Lake District, and having to summon a mountain rescue team for help.

According to BBC Cumbria, the young man was wild camping in the fells above Ullswater, the area's second largest lake. As the National Trust explains, there is a long history of wild camping in the Lake District, and it is generally considered acceptable provided you only stay one night, pitch your tent above the highest fell wall, and keep your pitch out of sight.

You should avoid camping near the water to prevent contamination, keep your camp as short as possible (setting up late and packing up early), and leave no trace when you're done.

After heading out on a late evening hike, the young camper was unable to find his pitch again, and was forced to call for help at 10pm. Volunteers from Patterdale Mountain Rescue set out on a two-hour operation, and were able to get him back to his camp safely.

"Although rather embarrassed the young man was unharmed and so was left to enjoy the rest of his evening and ruminate on a learning experience," said Patterdale Mountain Rescue in a report after the rescue.

"Part of the fun of wild camping is finding your own route and spot for the night using your navigation skills," advises the National Trust. "Planning and preparation is essential, including checking the weather, having the right equipment and being confident you have the skills and experience to safely spend a night away from civilisation. You must be able to look after yourself and your group in remote locations."

The best one-person tents: out top recommendations tested and rated