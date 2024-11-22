Winter storm warnings have been issued for Yosemite National Park - here’s how to stay safe in extreme conditions

Visitors heading to Yosemite National Park will need to take extra precautions over the next few days after officials forecast extreme weather from an incoming winter storm. The park and surrounding area could see up to 18 inches of snow over the weekend alongside strong winds of up to 50mph and heavy rain.

The National Parks Service advises against hiking in Yosemite during winter storms due to unpredictable, dangerous conditions. Weather can quickly change in the Yosemite valley, leaving even the most experienced trekkers unprepared and vulnerable.

Winter hiking advice

Unpredictable and fearsome, harsh winter storms can often come out of the blue, so it’s imperative to take extra precautions when heading into the wilderness during the winter season.

Dress for the season

If you’re thinking of hiking in the coldest months you’ll want to be wearing the right clothes. Make sure to be ready with a warm winter jacket like the Columbia Si Down parka. Rated as our best jacket for insulation, the Si Down parka boasts 650-fill duck-down insulation to keep you toasty.

Its waterproof outer is an essential component of any good winder jacket. You can’t stay warm without keeping dry, so make sure you’re clothing is well-equipped to ward off heavy rain.

Layering is highly recommended. Wearing a base layer and mid layer will not only keep you warm but give you something to wear should conditions improve and you need to cool down.

Wearing the right footwear is a non-negotiable for any hike, let alone in treacherous winter conditions. Terrain often becomes unpredictable in the colder months, with heavy rain and even snowfall affecting the trails.

If you're heading out in extreme conditions, you’ll need a pair with ample traction and enough protection to keep your feet warm and dry when conditions take a turn for the worse. Ranked number one in our expert guide, the Scarpa Manta Techs fulfill all these criteria. Their thick, durable lugs dig into uneven surfaces for stability while gor-tex insulated comfort membrane linings keep your feet toasty, and thick waterproof outers battle off the elements.

If you’re likely to encounter thick snow and ice, consider a crampon-compatible pair like the Scarpa Mescalito TRK Pros. Similarly sturdy winter boots, the Mescalito TRK Pros can be fitted with metal crampons for improved traction on snowy and icy trails.

Bring supplies

When planning a winter hike, prepare for the worst with enough food to sustain you in the short term. Light, portable snacks like trail mix and hard pretzels contain enough calories to keep you sustained without taking up too much space.

Basic medical supplies like bandages and antiseptic ointments can also be extremely useful. Slippery trails and strong winds can easily cause injury, so make sure you’re stocked with the basics.

Call for help

Should your situation become perilous, the first thing to do is call for help. The best way to do this is with a satellite communicator. Not reliant on cell signal, satellite communicators like the Garmin InReach can send SOS signals from remote backcountry locations regardless of the weather.

Garmin’s InReach SOS service alone has responded to over 10,000 calls for help in the past decade. Just two months ago, it saved the life of a Canadian man who’d been mauled by a bear.

Seek shelter

If you do end up needing rescue, the best way to stay warm is to seek shelter. Locate a protected area, ideally away from wind and below the tree cover to wait out the storm. Make-shift shelters can be built from nearby branches.

For more information on how to have a safe winter hike, check out our top ten safety tips for winter hiking.