Garmin SOS hailed as "most reliable way to call for help" in the backcountry after rescue of hiker mauled by bear

Officials received the SOS activation on Friday morning and were able to evacuate the hiker from the area

Another Canadian hiker was mauled by a bear over the weekend, prompting officials to highlight the importance of carrying a satellite communicator in the event of an emergency in the backcountry.

The attack on the 45-year-old man occurred in a remote area of Crowsnest Pass, southwest Alberta on Friday morning, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. A news release says the man was hiking near Window Mountain Lake when the bear attacked him, but did not disclose whether the bear was a grizzly or black bear. The incident took place just two weeks after another man was attacked by a grizzly bear northwest of Calgary.

Emergency services received the SOS activation at 11:19am from a Garmin device, prompting officials to dispatch to the area where they discovered the hiker with "extensive" injuries. The hiker was airlifted to a hospital in Calgary where he is being treated.

"No matter what your experience level is, while exploring the wilderness, SOS devices are an essential tool for anyone who may find themselves in an emergency situation," writes the RCMP.

"It is the most reliable way to call for help after sustaining an injury in an isolated area."

What is Garmin's SOS feature?

The Garmin inReach messenger is a tiny device that's a potential lifesaver when you're camping and hiking in remote locations. It connects to your phone via the Garmin Messenger app (available for both iOS and Android), and lets you send and receive text messages via satellite, letting you stay in touch even when there's no cellular connectivity.

You can also use the device to send an interactive SOS to Garmin's control room, which will put you in touch with the appropriate emergency or rescue services wherever you are in the world.

In order to use the inReach Messenger, you'll need a Garmin inReach subscription. There are long-term plans for regular explorers, plus monthly options if you're only planning to be away for a short time.

Bear safety

Knowing what to do if you meet a bear is a prerequisite for hiking on North America's trails. With black bears found across the country and the more aggressive grizzly bears found in several states, it's important to know how to avoid an encounter in the first place and what to do should you end up face-to-face with one.

Right now, bears are fattening up for winter torpor which means human-bear interactions are on the rise. If you are recreating in bear country, make sure you understand what to do if you meet a bear and keep your bear spray close to hand.