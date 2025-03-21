With the camping season fast approaching, you can save hundreds on top-of-the-range tents in this mega GO Outdoors sale

With the camping season right around the corner, now is a great time to buy a dependable tent to keep you sheltered and secure in the wilderness.

Whether you're looking for a cozy one-person tent or something a little bigger, you can prepare for warm spring and summer nights with massive savings at GO Outdoors.

Right now, the UK retailer is offering up to 70% off tents of all sizes and varieties, like the snug Eurohike Rydal 400 Air Tent which is now just £199, a massive saving from its list price of £650.

For something on the spacious side, take a peak at the 8-person Sendero 8XL tent which has its list price of £550 slashed to just £159.

To access these, you'll need to become a GO Outdoors member by heading to the GO Outdoors website and entering a few details. Membership costs £5 a year and entitles you to epic savings in GO Outdoors' various sales.

Our favorite deals

We've handpicked our favorite deals from the GO Outdoors sale so you don't have to spend hours searching.

Berghaus Air 400 Nightfall Tent: £1,050 £399 at GO Outdoors

Save $651 This Berghaus tent is well-suited to small camping groups and families, with enough room for four campers at a squeeze. It also features a convenient air inflation system, for a hassle-free set-up.

Hi-Gear Vanguard Nightfall 8 Tent: £1,150 £649 at GO Outdoors

Save $501 The Vanguard nightfall 8 tent features a fly mesh door and sewn-in groundsheet to protect from insects, dampness, and uneven surfaces while you sleep. This tent is fully waterproof and held up by strong steel poles.

Eurohike Rydal 400 Air Tent: £650 £199 at GoOutdoors

Save $451 This cozy camping tent is a convenient option for campers who don't want to spend hours setting up camp. The Rydal 400 uses quick-release air valves for a fast and pain-free setup. It can fit at least four people at a time.

Vango Casa Air Lux Family Tent: £1,300 £749 at GO Outdoors

Save $550 This spacious Vango tent has enough room for all the family, including three bedroom areas and space for seven sleepers. It's well-suited to bright, summer trips thanks to its sunlight-blocking technology.

OEX Vertex Lite 130 Roof Tent: £1,000 £650 at GO Outdoors

Save $350 Roof tents are a new and innovative player in the camping game. The Vertex Lite 130 weighs just under 88.2lb (40kg), making it suitable for almost any car fitted with roof bars. It features mesh windows so you can look out and see the sunrise on a quiet summer camp.

You can also make huge savings on snug sleeping bags, warm jackets, and other camping essentials in the GO Outdoors sale.

Not in the UK? Look below for today's best deals on top-end tents where you are.