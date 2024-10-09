Women runners are thinking twice before entering ultras - a new campaign aims to change all that

New campaign hopes to inspire more women to become ultrarunners

A female ultra runner has launched a new ultra running campaign to get women pounding trails after research found they were being put off entering events.

The Ultra 50:50 initiative aims to inspire a greater number of females to enter ultra running races in the UK. The project is the creation of a partnership with the Threshold Trail Series and SheRACES, a network founded by ultra runner Sophie Power to motivate more women to run longer distances.

Sophie is well known for her ultra running feats including running the length of Ireland this summer.

New research looked at the obstacles to female participation in ultramarathons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Research: ultra running obstacles for females

The Ultra 50:50 is the result of expert research published this month that examined gender differences in ultrarunning race participation.

It’s no secret that fewer women reach the start line of ultra marathon races compared to men. Yet, between 2021 and 2023, the Ultra 50:50 research discovered female participation in running races dropped by 10%, with an even greater decline in longer-distance races.

In 2023, just a third of ultra runners were female, with the number dropping to 18% for ultras of more than 80 miles / 130km in distance.

The research, which you can read here highlights a number of reasons why more women do not enter ultra races, including under-representation of women at ultrarunning events and perceptions that women are not as “good” or “strong” as men. Other obstacles include concerns around training and preparation, race-day access and support, safety and harassment and menstrual health, pregnancy and the menopause.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But the interesting fact is that women can do very well in longer, endurance-style events. This has been proven over the last decade or so, with females who have won ultramarathons outright.

Jasmin Paris, of the Barkley Marathons fame, won – and set a new record time – in the 429km (268 mile) Montane Spine Race in 2019. Meanwhile in 2012, Debbie Martin-Consani was the outright winner of the 145-mile Grand Union Canal Race. US ultrarunner Courtney Duawalter is also a multiple winner of many ultramarathons.

Bid to inspire more women to run longer

Now the Ultra 50:50 campaign by Threshold Trail Series and SheRACES hopes to change running events to inspire more women to enter. In real terms, the target is a 50% participation of women in races.

Of course, Threshold Trail Series is promoting its own events, including the Race to the Stones and the Race to the King ultramarathons, which offer both 31 mile / 50km and 62 mile / 100km options.

But the project hopes the knock-on effect will be encourage more women to join the growing ultra running community and to enter other ultra marathon events.