Always wanted to run an ultra? Don't miss out on this chance to go from couch to 100k...
Ultrarunning charity Into Ultra is offering one running casual intensive training and top of the range kit to take on an ultramarathon
Think you’ve got what it takes to tackle an ultramarathon? Ultrarunning charity Into Ultra is giving one runner the chance to find out through its new ‘Launch Pad’ scheme.
The organisation says it welcomes applications from runners taking on the challenge, and you've got almost three weeks to apply. The chosen trainee will receive12 months of tailored training, one on one guidance, support from an expert personal trainer and top of the range kit from the charity's partners. The journey will be documented on Into Ultra’s social media channels to inspire other people to give ultrarunning a go.
Into Ultra says the ideal candidate will be someone who:
- has done some running at some point - preferably 10km to half marathon or even a marathon - but not yet done an ultra
- is fit enough (with training) to be able to complete an ultra (50km or more).
- wants to build up to an ultra and is willing to commit the time and energy required
- lacks the disposable income to be able to fund this journey themselves
- is comfortable and willing to communicate publicly about their experience on social media and also appear alongside Into Ultra at the UK's National Running Show on January 25 or 26 next year
Applications are open now and will close on October 20.
Granted a charitable status last year, Into Ultra aims to encourage ordinary people and part time runners to try ultrarunning.
Since its founding in 2023, Into Ultra has focused its efforts on increasing representation within ultrarunning. The organisation has helped 80 runners, the majority of which were female, with 15% from black and ethnic minority backgrounds, to take their first steps, “with support ranging from free race entries and kit to coaching”, explained co-founder Basil Heaney.
He added: “We’re looking to expand the support we offer and the number of budding ultrarunners we can help. The Launch Pad is a brilliant opportunity to highlight what Into Ultra does and to inspire an even wider audience to give it a go.”
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Officially recognised as a sport for the first time in 1953, ultrarunning has a long and intensive history. Drawing on humans' ancient ability to run long distances to hunt for food, modern ultramarathons can last anywhere from 30 to 3,100 miles and go on for several days at a time. Despite the sport's strenuous nature, Into Ultra insists that ultrarunning has a great many benefits, boosting physical and mental health while nurturing a warm and supportive community.
Now, more than 600,000 people worldwide are ultrarunning every year, a 345% increase in the past decade according to an international Association for Ultrarunning report, with more than 41% of runners taking part in more than one race per year.
- The best trail running shoes: get a grip on the trickiest terrain
- The best road running shoes: hit the streets at speed
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s weekends are rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.