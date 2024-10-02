Always wanted to run an ultra? Don't miss out on this chance to go from couch to 100k...

Think you’ve got what it takes to tackle an ultramarathon? Ultrarunning charity Into Ultra is giving one runner the chance to find out through its new ‘Launch Pad’ scheme.

The organisation says it welcomes applications from runners taking on the challenge, and you've got almost three weeks to apply. The chosen trainee will receive12 months of tailored training, one on one guidance, support from an expert personal trainer and top of the range kit from the charity's partners. The journey will be documented on Into Ultra’s social media channels to inspire other people to give ultrarunning a go.

Into Ultra says the ideal candidate will be someone who:

has done some running at some point - preferably 10km to half marathon or even a marathon - but not yet done an ultra

is fit enough (with training) to be able to complete an ultra (50km or more).

wants to build up to an ultra and is willing to commit the time and energy required

lacks the disposable income to be able to fund this journey themselves

is comfortable and willing to communicate publicly about their experience on social media and also appear alongside Into Ultra at the UK's National Running Show on January 25 or 26 next year

Applications are open now and will close on October 20.

Granted a charitable status last year, Into Ultra aims to encourage ordinary people and part time runners to try ultrarunning.

Since its founding in 2023, Into Ultra has focused its efforts on increasing representation within ultrarunning. The organisation has helped 80 runners, the majority of which were female, with 15% from black and ethnic minority backgrounds, to take their first steps, “with support ranging from free race entries and kit to coaching”, explained co-founder Basil Heaney.

He added: “We’re looking to expand the support we offer and the number of budding ultrarunners we can help. The Launch Pad is a brilliant opportunity to highlight what Into Ultra does and to inspire an even wider audience to give it a go.”

Officially recognised as a sport for the first time in 1953, ultrarunning has a long and intensive history. Drawing on humans' ancient ability to run long distances to hunt for food, modern ultramarathons can last anywhere from 30 to 3,100 miles and go on for several days at a time. Despite the sport's strenuous nature, Into Ultra insists that ultrarunning has a great many benefits, boosting physical and mental health while nurturing a warm and supportive community.

Now, more than 600,000 people worldwide are ultrarunning every year, a 345% increase in the past decade according to an international Association for Ultrarunning report, with more than 41% of runners taking part in more than one race per year.