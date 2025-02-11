Yellowstone National Park at an increased risk of wildfires due to standing dead trees, warn researchers

Researchers are urging Yellowstone officials to invest in greater protection after the findings of a new report

Yellowstone National Park is at a greater risk of wildfires than previously thought, according to a new report.

Forest Ecology researchers at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, assessed the park's vulnerability to wildfires due to standing dead trees, which pose an increased threat of blazes.

The study explains: "With increasingly dry and hot conditions, dead timber on a landscape increases the probability that a fire will occur."

They discovered that many flammable standing dead trees were clustered in popular areas in the park, and around the roadways which cut through it. Should a sizeable wildfire occur, much of the park's infrastructure would be at immediate risk.

The researchers compiled their findings from NASA satellite imagery and ground studies conducted at the park.

Dr. Mehmet Ozdes, who co-authored the report has warned that Yellowstone officials desperately need to address its findings.

He tells Montana News station KBZK: "What we didn't fully anticipate, for example, was the scale of infrastructure exposed and in specific locations where this danger is most pronounced. We need more investment in fire mitigation strategies.

"This means things like fire resistance, buildings, materials, more accessible evacuation roads.”

The devastating 1988 fires wiped out large portions of Yellowstone National Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Minor wildfires are not uncommon in the park, which draws over four million visitors each year. On average, the park has 20 to 25 fires each year, most of which are caused by lightning strikes.

The last major spell of wildfires was in 1988 when an extremely dry summer spurred fires that burned almost 800,000 acres, equalling 36% of Yellowstone's wilderness. Over $120 million was spent fighting the fires which eventually came to an end following rain and snowfall that September.

Wildfires in the park can also be caused by humans and sometimes begin with simple acts like discarding a cigarette or leaving flammable camping equipment behind. If you're visiting Yellowstone or another National Park, make sure to practice wildfire safety and extinguish campfires properly.