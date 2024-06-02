Yellowstone tourists decide to use elk as photo props – Park Ranger isn't impressed

A family has been caught at Yellowstone National Park posing for photos with the local wildlife – much to the frustration of Park Rangers, who swiftly intervened upon spotting the parents maneuvering their two young children for pictures right beside several elk.

Park visitor Ty Mixon, who shared photos of the incident via Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone, was surprised to see people acting so carelessly around the local animals just two days into his stay at Yellowstone, but commented that a Park Ranger handled the situation quickly. Mixon's first photo shows the children being encouraged to stand right in front of an elk, while the second shows the Ranger striding purposefully towards them.

Elk attacks are rare, but they do happen and sometimes result in serious injury. In 2020 a man was gored by an elk on a Colorado golf course, and in 2019 two people were injured in an elk attack in the town of Estes Park.

In 2018, two people were hospitalized after being attacked by a particularly protective cow elk at Yellowstone.

"The elk reportedly reared up and kicked [the victim] multiple times with its front legs, hitting her head, torso, and back," the National Park Service said in a statement after one of the attacks.

Wildlife safety

Elk are at their most impressive during the rut in the fall, and it's spectacular to witness if you're careful and respect the animals' space. If you're planning to check it out next year, take a look at our guide how to enjoy elk rutting season safely.

The NPS advises staying at least 25 yards (23 meters) from elk at all times. If you're not sure what that looks like, hold out your arm, close one eye, and give the elk a thumbs-up. If you can't hide the whole animal behind your thumb, you need to back up. It's wisest to appreciate them from the safety of your car, or use a pair of binoculars or a long lens.

