Yellowstone visitors pose for photos in front of 'absolute unit' of a bison

A couple who visited Yellowstone National Park recently could find themselves in hot water after they were spotted approaching and posing for photos in front of two bison – including one huge animal that commenters have described as an 'absolute unit'.

The incident (which you can see below) was captured on camera by nature lover Brady Moses and shared on Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone. The account calls out bad behavior at US National Parks and other sites of natural beauty, often involving wildlife.

The National Park Service (NPS) recently issued a statement asking people to give animals plenty of space after a tragic incident in which a man handled a newborn bison calf, which was then rejected by its herd. The calf was eventually euthanized after it began approaching people and cars.

Another tourist was recently caught attempting to pet a bison while posing for selfies, and one was butted off the boardwalk after pushing her phone in an animal's face.

Be safe around bison

The NPS states that visitors to National Parks should stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from bison at all time, and forbids tourists from approaching, feeding, or intimidating any wild animals.

One good way to determine whether you're a safe distance away is to use the 'rule of thumb'. Hold your arm out, give the bison a thumbs up, and close one eye. If you're able to hide the bison from view using your thumb, you're at a reasonable distance. If not, you should back up and give the animal more space. For more advice, see our guide how to avoid being gored by a bison.

Although usually docile, bison are huge and unpredictable, and according to the NPS are responsible for more injuries than any other animals at Yellowstone. Despite the warnings, park visitors often underestimate the danger and are seen approaching, feeding, petting, and even attempting to ride the animals.