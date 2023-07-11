Yeti coolers, bottles and mugs are super cheap for Amazon Prime Day

Yeti coolers are the gold standard when it comes to keeping your food and drinks cold at camp, and there are some huge savings to be had on Amazon Prime Day. Amazon has cut the price of various Yeti coolers, as well as insulated bottles, cups, and even camping mugs.

We've recommended most of these ourselves in our guides to the best camping coolers, best hiking water bottles, and best camping mugs, and can personally vouch for their effectiveness when it comes to keeping your beverages icy cold (or piping hot, in the case of coffee).

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on Yeti camping gear where you are. Still can't see what you're looking for? Take a look at our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day camping deals for the lowest prices on sleeping bags, tents, and much more.

Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler: $325 $227.50 at Amazon

Save $97.50 The slightly smaller Tundra 35 currently holds the top slot in out roundup of the best camping coolers thanks to its effective insulation and tough design, which can keep drinks cool for days.

Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler: $250 $175 at Amazon

Save $75 A nice Prime Day discount off this conveniently car-sized cooler, which is great for stashing drinks for a day trip. At under $200 it's great value, especially considering how solidly it's made.

Yeti Rambler 46oz Bottle: $55 $38.50 at Amazon

Save $16.50 This is Yeti's biggest Rambler bottle, and is just begging to be filled with icy lemonade or hot coffee for you next trip. The chug cap makes it extra easy to drink from, which is great when you need to slake a serious thirst.

Yeti Rambler 30oz Travel Mug: $42 $29.40 at Amazon

Save $12.60 Some travel mugs are pretty disappointing when it comes to insulation, but not this Yeti Rambler. The lid actually keeps your coffee good and hot for a long period, which is a refreshing change, and it's good value at just under $30 for Prime Day.

Yeti Rambler 26ox Straw Cup: $35 $24.50 at Amazon

Save $10.50 I have one of these cups myself, and it's perfect for keeping your drink icy cold outdoors in the summer. The straw fits neatly through the lid, so there's as much insulation as possible to keep your beverage chilled. Just imagine it full of iced tea...

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on Yeti camping gear near you: