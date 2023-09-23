Adidas Terrex Soulstride Flow trail running shoes review: ultra performance at a less than ultra price

A robust, long-lasting ultra running shoe with firm cushioning that will deal well with tracks and trails rather than off-path bog-trotting.

You can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend days testing and comparing gear so you know how it will perform out in the real world. Find out more about how we test and compare products.

Adidas Terrex Soulstride Flow: first impressions

The Adidas Terrex Soulstride Flow is below average in only one meaningful way – and it’s a way you won’t mind. These days, I find that the average price of the best trail running shoes tends to be around $150 / £145, with some nudging the $180-190 / £160-£170 mark. That makes the Adidas Terrex Soulstride Flow a very pleasing all-rounder trail and ultra running shoe at a significantly lower price.

Specifications • List price: £120 (UK) / $120 (USA)

• Weight (pair UK 6.5): 20oz / 566g

• Colors (Women’s & Men’s): Orange, Blue, Turquoise, Gray, Black

• Drop: 8mm

• Compatibility: Roads, tracks, trails, long distance running… a bit of everything apart from super deep mud

It’s great to have a slightly lower-cost option with all the right features at £120/$120. They’re a little on the heavy side at 20oz / 566g (the average is 18.5oz / 525g) but you don’t notice this when wearing them and hopefully this leads to a more durable shoe that lasts many miles.

The fit is wide around the midfoot and toe box, and the traditional lacing and padded tongue make for a snug fit and good heel lock, so this (along with the 8mm drop) should make the Adidas Terrex Soulstride Flow a shoe that suits a lot of runners.

It’s nice to see the upper being made from 50% recycled materials and the shoe feels robust enough to last plenty of miles. The 3mm lugs on the Continental Rubber outsole are nice and grippy for moderately muddy conditions, while the cushioning from the EVA midsole provides enough padding and protection for harder surfaces like roads and rocks.

Adidas Terrex Soulstride Flow: in the mountains

The fit is wide around the midfoot and toe box, so you can splay your toes (Image credit: Claire Maxted)

It’s refreshing to find all the features you need in a trail and ultra running shoe without the astronomical price tag. The Adidas Terrex Soulstride Flows would be great for a beginner trail or ultra runner who wants a good-quality shoe that will last a long time and cope with pretty much everything training and racing can throw at it.

I certainly enjoyed using the Soulstride Flows on the hills, trails and rocks of Bradgate Park in Leicestershire. If you’re heading into pathless, remote mountains you’ll want a grippier shoe than this, but the 3mm deep lugs and Continental Rubber grips will be more than adequate for most tracks and trails in moderately muddy conditions.

The 3mm lugs on the Continental Rubber outsole are nice and grippy for moderately muddy conditions (Image credit: Claire Maxted)

I particularly liked the wide-feeling to the fit around the midfoot and toe box area, as I like to practice splaying my toes for a natural running style; I felt that I could easily do so in this shoe, while still getting a secure fit around the arch, ankle and heel using the traditional laces.

The cushioning felt firm rather than super bouncy and springy like some of the higher-priced trail running shoes. I actually like this for ultra running – I'm just plodding along there anyway and don’t want to feel prodded into running faster!