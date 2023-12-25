Artilect Supermoon Bio Hoodie review: a toasty, trusty and smartly designed mid layer

The Supermoon Bio Hoodie is a versatile fleece layer that offers terrific warmth for its weight. It’s soft and comfortable. And because it’s from a small company based in Boulder, Colorado, you’re unlikely to see many other people wearing one.

You can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend days testing and comparing gear so you know how it will perform out in the real world. Find out more about how we test and compare products.

Meet the tester

Jack McKeown Advnture contributor Jack McKeown is a Scottish journalist, hiker, skier, runner and beach volleyball player. Having walked many of Scotland’s long distance trails, last year saw him tackle his first ultramarathon. He lives in Dundee and in his spare time Jack and his golden retriever Bracken are often to be found exploring the mountains, forests, lochs and rivers of Highland Perthshire.

Artilect Supermoon Bio Hoodie: first impressions

The Artilect Supermoon Bio Hoodie comes from a brand that’s a relative newcomer on the adventure apparel scene. Artilect, which is based in Boulder, Colorado, is making a name for itself by using high-end fabrics and smart design in its outdoor products.

Specifications • List price: $220 (US) / £150 (UK) / €170

• Fabric: 260gsm 100% recycled Primaloft BIO Fleece

• Weight (L): 500g / 17oz

• Gender availability: Men’s and women’s versions available

• Sizes: Men’s: XS-XXL; Women’s: XS-XL

• Colors: Black / Amaranth & Black / Dark Slate & Black

My fellow gear testers have already been impressed by Artilect’s Shadow Canyon ski jacket and Halfmoon Bio Pullover, so I was looking forward to testing the Supermoon Bio Hoodie – a mid layer that boasts a superb warmth-to-weight ratio – to see how it compares to the best fleeces on the market.

The Supermoon is made from 100% recycled 260gsm PrimaLoft Bio fleece, a biodegradable fabric that’s super soft, highly breathable and provides excellent thermal insulation.

The hood is made from the same fleece as the rest of the jacket and keeps your head as warm as any beanie. When not in use it sits flat against your shoulders and is virtually unnoticeable.

Artilect Supermoon Bio Hoodie: on the trails

For all its great performance, the Artilect Supermoon Bio Hoodie has a boxy fit that doesn’t suit people with long arms (Image credit: Jack McKeown)

On a Highland Perthshire hike in mid winter I walked until after dark and my outershell jacket remained in my backpack, on standby but never needed. This fleece’s warmth-to-weight ratio is superb and despite the chilly temperatures I even found myself lowering the zip to dump some heat on a strenuous section of Birnam Hill.

If you’re someone who’s always cold, the Supermoon Bio Hoodie is definitely a mid layer to consider. Despite its lack of bulk it provides as much heat as some puffer jackets I’ve tested. The only caveat is that, like most fleeces, sharp winds will cut through it. If you’re in the mountains on a blowy day you’ll want a windproof layer to throw on top of it.

The two hand pockets have warm inner liners and the chest pocket will fit most smartphones. A drop hem keeps your backside warm and has a panel built of a more rugged material designed to be durable in a high-wear area.

On the downside, I found the Supermoon Bio Hoodie to have a slightly boxy fit that was a little too short in the arms for me. Tall, athletically built people may find a better fit from brands like Arc’teryx, Rab or Mammut. Those with shorter and more solid builds are likely to find the Artilect a good fit, however.

The Supermoon Bio is on the expensive side for a fleece and the fluffy outer material is likely to be prone to bobbling after repeated washes.

That won’t affect its performance, though, and the Supermoon Bio will remain a mid layer that punches well above its weight when it comes to warmth.