Asics Trail Scout 2 running shoe review: great for all-year-round running

The Asics Trail Scout 2 is stiff (at first), but it’s a great all-rounder for road and trail in all seasons with a traditional 10mm drop from heel to toe.

Asics Trail Scout 2 running shoe: first impressions

Representing fantastic value, the Asics Trail Scout 2s will tackle most surfaces with ease apart from extreme mud. They are padded enough for roads with the EVA foam midsole, and have a good amount of grip for most surfaces that you will encounter both on the pavement and on trails. They are a great all-rounder for those on a budget looking for a pair of the best cheap running shoes.

Specifications • List price: $60 (US) / £55 (UK)

• Weight (pair UK 6.5): 562g / 19.8oz

• Colors: Men’s: Black / Black & Lumo Yellow / Navy & Yellow / Navy & Orange; Women’s: Blue & Orange / Black & Pink / Black, Turquoise & Pink

• Drop: 10mm

• Compatibility: All-distance runs on multi-surfaces

The fit is true to size, the toe box is roomy and you can get a nice, snug fit with the traditional-style laces. The tongue is soft and padded and the synthetic mesh uppers feel very durable and weather / puddle / stone resistant, but at the same time ventilated enough to be breathable on warmer or longer runs.

At the rear is a Rearfoot GEL Cushioning System to reduce impact, and the 10mm drop from heel to toe is good for runners used to traditional road running shoes which usually have 10-12mm drop (for more on that subject see: What is drop in running shoes?). The outsole rubber is abrasion resistant too, so these should last for many miles of running. The heel loop is a nice feature to get the shoe on and off easily too.

Asics Trail Scout 2 running shoe: on the road

Asics Trail Scout 2s are great all-year-round runners (Image credit: Asics)

Although stiff at first through the midsole we found the Asics Trail Scout 2 perfectly good for plenty of miles on our Lincolnshire roads, and moving to easy trails around the local quarry and fields too. This bargain shoe really held up over tarmac, gritty paths, grass and puddly, muddy ground.

They’re a little heavier than average for running shoes, but they feel very durable and we were impressed at the level of weather resistance too; the high synthetic leather rand at the front of the shoe deflects splashes and stops water from long wet grass soaking through for a little while too. The mesh over the top of the shoe is breathable though, so you don’t get too hot in these – we would recommend them for year-round use.

We enjoyed the regular fit and fairly wide toe box, plus the secure lacing, but on our left foot the synthetic leather pushed inwards with each foot strike about 3cm down from the little toe. Of course, this won’t be the case for everyone, but it shows the importance of trying shoes on and running round your house in them before you buy (with your intended trail running socks on remember) to make sure it fits your foot shape.