Dakine Poacher RAS 18L ski backpack review: a no-fuss, low-profile pack ideal for skiers and boarders alike

A super-capable, highly versatile, well-featured but low-profile, air bag–holding backpack for boarders and skiers who like to play across a wide range of terrain types.

Dakine Poacher RAS 18L: first impressions

For heli-skiing, cat skiing and lift-assist backcountry skiing, when all you need is safety gear, a liter of water, a snickers bar and your down jacket, the Dakine Poacher RAS 18L is the perfect pack. It’s also a great resort and sidecountry pack – and generally one of the best skiing backpacks on the market.

Specifications • List price: $195 (US) / £159 (UK)

• Fabric: 840D nylon / 500D nylon two-tone ripstop with water-repellent finish / High tenacity heather plain weave with water-repellent finish

• Sizes: One size

• Volume: 18L / 1098 cu in

• Weight: 1.2kg / 2,7lb

• Airbag compatible: Yes

• Colors: Black

The Dakine Poacher RAS 18L will carry skis or a board and offers a fleece-lined pocket for goggles or sunglasses. Unique to the Poacher is its compatibility with Mammut’s Removable RAS Airbag System 3.0 (opens in new tab) (sold separately) – so it’s an everyday pack, but you can easily turn it into an avalanche airbag pack, if that’s what you need it to be for a particular jaunt. That makes the Poacher a great choice for skiers and boarders who want to buy a pack that can grow with them – one that they can upgrade when they’re ready to take a big trip.

Dakine Poacher RAS 18L: on the slopes

The Dakine Poacher RAS 18L can carry skis or a board (Image credit: Dakine)

I loved skiing with this pack for in-bounds and sidecountry because of its low profile, burly construction and streamlined features. I also appreciated the fact that I could ride the lift without taking it off.

It held my ski goggles when I didn’t want them on my face or my helmet. And the main gear compartment stored snow safety tools and extra layers.

Both shoulder straps are insulated, so I could run a hydration hose in one, and have the Airbag System trigger in the other. On piste, I used an inside stretch pocket to hold my hydration reservoir. In big terrain, with the RAS system on board, I used that pocket to stash my shovel blade.

The front of the pack is highly ruggedized to resist cuts from skis being carried diagonally. It’s a pack that carries well, holds essentials and is so streamlined you’ll forget you have it on.