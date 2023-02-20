Montane Trail Armguards review: a versatile solution for shoulder season runs

Why you can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Montane Trail Armguards: first impressions

Montrail Trail Armguards are designed for those days when it’s chilly enough that you don’t want to brave the trails with bare arms, but it’s going to get too warm for a running jacket. These running arm sleeves are made using tough regenerated nylon yarns which offer versatile protection from a cold wind and a bright sun, but are lightweight and can easily be stashed in a pocket or backpack when you’re not using them.

Specifications • List price: $35 / £25

• Unisex: Yes

• Weight: 1.7 oz / 50 g (Small)

• Sizes available: XS - S, M - L, XL - XXL

• Materials: 78% nylon, 22% elastane

• Colors: Black

• Best use: Road running, trail running

Silicone grips around the upper arms and multiple sizes mean these should stay up on all but the thinnest of arms, and reflective details add a safety factor for road runners. These sleeves repel a light rain and are quick drying and more versatile than your running jacket. At a decent price, we only wish there were more colors available.

Montane Trail Armguards: in the field

. I’ve worn these running sleeves on a few city runs as well as on the trails around Loch Ard and overall I like them as a more versatile option than a jacket for the shoulder seasons (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

It’s taken me a while to test out these running sleeves because it’s been too cold, but lately I’ve been able to take advantage of late winter’s turbulent weather swings and venture out without my running jacket. I’ve worn these running sleeves on a few city runs as well as on the trails around Loch Ard and overall I like them as a more versatile option than a jacket for the shoulder seasons on days when it’s not too wet.

Here’s how they performed:

Sizing and fit

I’d say these fit true to size. I’ve been wearing the smallest size and I’d say that for a leaner person overall, my arms are actually reasonably muscly because I spend so much time doing plank as a yoga teacher. They pull on easily and I wouldn’t want them any tighter or looser. The first time I wore them, the right one did slip down just a little despite the grips, but when I got home I realized that there is a right and left specific sleeve and I’d been wearing them on the wrong arms. Second time I wore them correctly and didn’t have this problem, so don’t do what I did. If you have very lean arms, I don’t know that the smallest size would stay up.

Comfort and temperature regulation

These are really pretty comfortable. The material is nice and silky with enough stretch to move with my swing, they have flat lock seams so no chafing on a 10 km run, and the stay-put grips means they don’t slide down and annoy me.

I was a bit afraid I’d be too chilly in these, but the material is quite sturdy so it does a good job of sheltering my arms from Scotland’s howling gales. I’ve seen ones which look more breathable and I think might be more practical in warmer weather, since nylon isn’t the most breathable fabric, but I found these to be perfect for running in 8°C (46°F) temps. They keep the chill and even a light rain off and dry quickly when wet. Of course, on a colder, bright day, they provide UV protection too.

These can easily roll up smaller than a pair of socks and be shoved in the thigh pocket of my running leggings (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

Weight and packability

These weigh no more than an egg and can easily roll up smaller than a pair of socks and be shoved in the thigh pocket of my running leggings if I get too warm, which I must admit I prefer to tying my running jacket around my waist.

Odor control and durability

Being made from synthetic fabric, these do get a bit smelly after several runs, but because they don’t come all the way up to my armpits they actually do avoid the worst of it. They’re a nice, sturdy garment, so I think they’re pretty tough, though I’m curious to see how the silicone grips hold up to multiple washes.