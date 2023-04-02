OMM MtnFire 15 running vest review: light, stable and ready to carry everything you’d need

A really fantastic, versatile, hard-wearing yet lightweight larger-capacity running pack with all the right features in the right places, that will also fold down to secure a smaller load for shorter runs too. Very reasonably priced and highly recommended.

OMM MtnFire 15: first impressions

Look no further than the OMM MtnFire 15 if you’re looking for a highly water-resistant, durable yet lightweight hydration pack with enough room to carry everything for a long, remote winter run or even a mountain marathon.

Specifications • List price: £110 (UK) / $130 (USA)

• Weight (size S, including bottles): 311g / 11oz

• Bottles: 2 x 350ml soft bottles (also fits 500ml not included)

• Colors: Orange / Blue / Gray

• Capacity: 15L

• Fit: Unisex

• Sizes: S, M, L

• Compatibility: Short to long, full days and multi-dayers out in remote, cold, wet hills and mountains

It’s available in three sizes – small, medium and large – making it a good fit for a wide range of body shapes both male and female despite the unisex (read men’s) fit. At 311g including the two provided 350ml FlexiFlask soft bottles this is a really light pack for such a large capacity.

There are plenty of useful and easily-accessed pockets up front including one with a zip which is always a must for important items like phones, keys and cards. The elasticated chest clip at the top and lower clip strap are very easy to use and tighten, and even when fully loaded the pack stays sat on your back nicely thanks to the bungee compression system around the base of the pack.

The OMM MtnFire 15L is “unisex” (ie, designed for men) but to comes in various sizes so you should be able to find one that’s comfortable (Image credit: Claire Maxted)

The waterproofed base is a really nice touch for extra protection when popping it down on wet ground. The roll-top closure means you can compress the size of the pack to carry less kit without things bouncing around inside, but it does mean you can’t stuff things into the main compartment while on the move. If you don’t have a hydration bladder in the sleeve you could shove a lightweight jacket down there on the fly, though.

OMM MtnFire 15: on the trails

The roll top means you can squish contents down so they don’t rattle about in the bag even if you’re not carrying much, but it does make access on-the-move impossible (Image credit: Claire Maxted)

Running around the windy Peak District and muddy Lincolnshire trails with this pack was great; you don’t even feel it’s there even with a fair weight in the main compartment, and we mean an actual weight from a dumbbell!

While winter training for the UTS 50k and Lakeland 50 this year, we were able to fit everything needed for a long run in all the pockets, plus a 2kg dumbbell weight wrapped in a pair of waterproof trousers to up the training ante. We were very pleased at the stability of the pack on our back while running up and down hills and over all types of rocky terrain.

We’d have preferred the pack to come supplied with 500ml soft bottles rather than 350ml ones, as both sizes fit (Image credit: Claire Mexted)

We would prefer it to come with 500ml soft bottles rather than 350ml, as the pockets do fit the larger bottles and you can always under-fill them with the option to top up later. The waist-side pockets might be even easier accessed and more secure opening from the top rather than the sides, but having said that nothing ever fell out of them and the right side has a zip for extra security.

The roll top is great for securing a lighter load too, making this pack very versatile for all distances, and we really liked the waterproofed base for extra protection when sorting things out in the bag on the wet grass or muddy ground. We just wonder where we should secure running poles should we use this one on a longer ultra - sewing on some loops wouldn’t be too much of a problem.

