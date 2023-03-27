Welcome to Advnture's Trail Running Week 2023: how to enjoy running off-road
We help you choose the right gear for hitting the trails, and explain how to run faster, further off the beaten path
Welcome to Advnture's Trail Running Week, running from 27 March to 2 April 2022 – an in-depth look at the gear and skills you need to run off-road, and how to enjoy your time on the trails. We'll show you how to choose the best footwear and other gear for your adventures, how to clean off the mud, and explore tips and techniques to help you train smarter.
Trail running is great fun, but very different to running on smooth roads, so we've spoken to expert trainers to bring you the best possible advice to help you build strength and avoid injuries.
With the right preparation, you can head out with confidence, and enjoy the freedom of running off the beaten path.
We'll be updating this page daily with the latest Trail Running Week updates, so keep it bookmarked and come back regularly to see what's new.
How to start trail running: a beginner's guide
Our guide on how to get into trail running is an essential read for runners who are ready to discover the joys of going off-road
Trail running safety: 11 practical precautions
Our trail running safety tips cover everything from planning your route to wildlife safety so you can feel confident going off-road.
Will losing weight make you run faster?
Expert advice on the balance of diet, weight loss and running performance
How to go trail running with your dog
If you love getting out on the trails, running with your dog in tow could make you enjoy it even more
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).