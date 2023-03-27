Welcome to Advnture's Trail Running Week 2023: how to enjoy running off-road

Welcome to Advnture's Trail Running Week, running from 27 March to 2 April 2022 – an in-depth look at the gear and skills you need to run off-road, and how to enjoy your time on the trails. We'll show you how to choose the best footwear and other gear for your adventures, how to clean off the mud, and explore tips and techniques to help you train smarter.

Trail running is great fun, but very different to running on smooth roads, so we've spoken to expert trainers to bring you the best possible advice to help you build strength and avoid injuries.

With the right preparation, you can head out with confidence, and enjoy the freedom of running off the beaten path.

We'll be updating this page daily with the latest Trail Running Week updates, so keep it bookmarked and come back regularly to see what's new.

