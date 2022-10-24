Osprey Talon Earth 22 backpack review: marvelous design with minimal impact

This limited-edition backpack is sturdy and high-performing, making it ideal for day hiking, ultralight camping and urban treks all while leaving a smaller footprint on the places you like to explore

Osprey Talon Earth 22 backpack: first impressions

For this limited-edition backpack, industry leader Osprey sourced recycled fabrics inside and out and from top to bottom to meet the bluesign-approved criteria while still making a high-performing, durable hiking backpack. In the Talon Earth 22, you’ll find sustainable details everywhere from recycled binding tape, zippers, woven labels to sewing thread, meaning you can reduce your footprint on the places you love to explore. What's more, roughly half of the plastic hardware is hewn from certified-renewable natural gas.

Specifications • List price: $150 / £160

• Weight: 1.1kg / 2.4lb

• Capacity: 22L

• Sizes available: One size

• Dimensions: 20in x 10in x 9in / 51cm x 25cm x 23cm

• Materials: Bluesign-approved recycled nylon treated with DWR

• Best use: Hiking, ultralight backpacking, biking, ice climbing, commuting

The Talon Earth 22 is a 22-liter pack, making it perfect for day hikes but big enough for ultralight backpacking adventures. This highly versatile model has pockets and fixtures for almost everything you’d want to do from hiking and biking to ice climbing and urban treks. You can load it up with your hydration pack for hot days on the trail, or slide your laptop into the padded pocket for your commute. Though it is a one-size, unisex design, it is adjustable to most bodies for a comfortable fit with a breathable back panel to keep you cool when you’re hitting the trails. Though it’s on the pricey end for a pack of it’s size, its versatility and sturdy construction make it worth the extra money.

Osprey Talon Earth 22 backpack: in the field

The Talon Earth 22 is a 22-liter pack, making it perfect for day hikes but big enough for ultralight backpacking adventures (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

I’ll start out by saying that my boyfriend and I are a four Osprey household, so it’s safe to say that I already like Osprey packs a lot for hiking. My oldest Osprey is a purple Daylite Plus that I’ve been hiking with for over a decade and it still looks brand new. My boyfriend has been both hauling hiking gear and stuffing his with power tools for around the same number of years and it’s held up under some pretty serious abuse. We’ve been testing (read: fighting over) this backpack for a couple of months now and so far, we both absolutely love it, too.

It’s padded, contoured and adjustable and fits really comfortably on both of our bodies, even though he is six foot and I’m 5’4”. I imagine that the one-size-fits-all won’t work for every single body, but I think it’s likely to be good for a lot of people. It’s a little roomier than any of my other Osprey packs so it easily holds waterproof jackets and trousers plus water for the two of us plus two kids, but it doesn’t seem like overkill when I’m hiking alone either. If you’re heading out on an ultralight adventure, you could definitely use this, though it isn’t necessarily intended for backpacking.

Though it’s on the pricey end for a pack of it’s size, its versatility and sturdy construction make it worth the extra money (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

As for what it’s intended for, well it seems to be versatile enough for a ton of different activities, with ice axe loops and bike helmet hoops plus a hydration bladder pouch and even a padded laptop pocket. I can imagine that so many bells and whistles might seem like overkill to a person who is just looking for a hiking backpack, but I honestly love having a pack that serves multiple purposes and I think that justifies the higher price. It does make it slightly heavier than some packs in a similar size.

Obviously the commitment to sustainability is a huge draw for me and though we’ve already bashed this bag around a fair amount, it looks as good as new and I expect it to be with me for many adventures to come.

Here’s how it performed:

Comfort and breathability

Adjustable straps and contoured design mean it fits flush to my body and the breathable back panel is great for hiking.

Sizing

Tons of room for a day hike and you might even be able to pack it for an ultralight overnight.

Weight and packability

It’s not the lightest backpack for its size, due to its versatility, but fit it correctly and you won’t notice.

Durability

I expect this time-tested design to hold up to all my adventures.