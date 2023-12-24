Rab Ascendor Summit Hoody review: a tough, multitasking winter warmer

For those looking for great performance in tough conditions, the Rab Ascendor Summit Hoody’s highly technical design makes it a superb piece of kit for use across all sorts of activities, and in a wide range weather conditions. A trim-fitting hybrid fleece / mid layer that’s designed for active pursuits in the winter months, the soft fleece provides warmth and next-to-skin comfort while a hardwearing layer covers the chest and shoulders, providing protection from abrasion for rock climbers and wind resistance for hikers.

Jack McKeown Advnture contributor Jack McKeown is a Scottish journalist, hiker, skier, runner and beach volleyball player. Having walked many of Scotland’s long distance trails, last year saw him tackle his first ultramarathon. He lives in Dundee and in his spare time Jack and his golden retriever Bracken are often to be found exploring the mountains, forests, lochs and rivers of Highland Perthshire.

Rab Ascendor Summit Hoody: first impressions

The Rab Ascendor Summit Hoody is Rab’s flagship fleece mid layer. Designed for tough winter ascents, it’s warm, lightweight, breathable and offers a greater level of weather protection than most fleeces.

Specifications • List price: $185 (US) / £160 (UK) / €170 (EU)

• Fabric: 20D Pertex Quantum Air lined with soft-brushed fleece backer (96% recycled polyester, 4% elastane)

• Weight (men’s M): 310g / 10.9oz

• Gender availability: Men’s and Women’s versions available

• Sizes: Men’s: S-XL; Women’s: XS-L

• Center back length (men’s size M): 71.5cm / 28.1in

• Colors: Men’s : Graphene / Marmalade / Orion Blue; Women’s: Green Slate & Eucalyptus / Marmalade / Orion Blue

For many people, the Rab Ascendor Summit Hoody will seem a bit expensive, with features that smack of overkill; there are plenty of excellent fleeces out there that will keep you every bit as warm if used as a mid layer. However, Rab also offer less technical versions of the Ascendor (such as the Ascendor Light Pull-On), which are cheaper and more suitable for people who only want a warm layer for dog walking or wearing under a ski jacket. This one is for those looking for an extra level of outdoor performance.

It features body-mapped construction, but what does that mean? Essentially it’s a piece of fancy outdoor gear jargon that just means two types of material.

In this case there’s fleece on the lower body, back and forearms, while the chest, shoulders and biceps feature windproof Pertex.

This garment combines the warmth of a fleece with some of the weather protection of a softshell jacket. The Pertex panels are placed where you most want protection from the wind, and they will also shed light rain or sleet. If you’re a climber you’ll be pleased to know these panels are also much more abrasion resistant than fleece, and they are located where your body will come into contact with the rock face.

The fleece is gridded, featuring grooves that save on material weight and – in theory at least – trap air to help keep you warm. The hoody also features flatlocked seams and elasticated binding on the cuffs and hem. A dropped hem prevents it riding up above your waistline when you reach upwards.

The hood will happily fit under climbing helmets (Image credit: Rab)

The Rab Ascendor Summit Hoody is a pullover with a deep half zip that makes it easy to dump heat when exertion makes you sweat (although there is a full-zip version available too, and the women’s Ascendor Summit Hoody only comes as a full-zip top).

There is an under-helmet hood that hugs the head and offers a useful shot of extra warmth if you’re in the mountains during winter. You also get thumb loops to prevent cold spots between the cuffs and gloves.

Finally, there’s a small chest pocket that has enough space for a set of car keys but isn’t quite big enough for a mobile phone. The fit is trim, making it easy to layer under a warmer jacket or a waterproof shell in wet weather.

Rab Ascendor Summit Hoody: on the trails

The Rab Ascendor Summit Hoody is a mid layer designed for more extreme adventures (Image credit: Jack McKeown)

I’ve been using the Rab Ascendor Summit Hoody as a mid layer for skiing, and wearing it as a standalone outer top for hiking. On a trek up Dunkeld’s Deuchary Hill the Pertex layer kept out the worst of a brisk wind. The extra ventilation of the deep zip was useful on the final push to the summit.

The gridded fleece and the brushed fleece backer on the Pertex both have a soft-feel; however, the Pertex does crinkle very slightly when you move. As a more technical top, I tend to use the Ascendor Summit Hoody less than other mid layers when I’m doing everyday activities. Its tight fit, technical appearance and crinkly face fabric make it less suitable for wearing around town or when out walking the dog.

But, when conditions warrant it (as they often do), or I was taking on a proper adventure, a more technical garment like this is the one I always reached for.