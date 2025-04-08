Hikers say the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer is everything they look for in an ultralight down jacket – it's a giant 50% off at Backcountry right now

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Hooded Down Jacket is warm, but light enough for use in all seasons

The temperatures might be rising, but if your adventures often take you to high places, you can always find a use for a lightweight down jacket. Right now, you can snag the highly rated Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Hooded Down Jacket for only $180 at Backcountry. That's a massive savings of 50% off the list price for this jacket that hikers say is everything they want from a lightweight insulating layer.

Packed with 800-fill RDS-certified down and just 8.8oz, the Ghost Whisperer offers an incredible warmth-to-weight ratio, which makes it an excellent choice for alpine hikes and backpacking trips where you need protection from the elements but don't want to add too much weight.

The recycled nylon ripstop shell lends a little durability against trail hazards like sharp branches, and one hiker claims to have worn this nearly daily for five years. Though it's best paired with a waterproof jacket for wet days, a water-resistant finish shields the down from moisture during a light drizzle, so it continues to keep you warm.

This deal applies to men's sizing in Vetiver/Moon Moss and Volcanic/Foil Grey colorways and women's sizing in Citron Glow and Copper Clay, but you can find sizable discounts in other colorways too.

This jacket offers easy layering thanks to a slim fit and low bulk and stuffs into its own pocket for easy stashing on the go. An elastic hood and drawcord hem seal out the wind and two zippered pockets keep your phone and keys secure and your hands warm.

