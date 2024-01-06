Rab Superflux Hoody fleece top review: a lithe and reliable all-rounder

Might be too tight fitting for some

Not as warm as some other fleeces

The Rab Superflux Hoody is versatile and lightweight mid layer. If it’s properly cold you’ll want an insulated jacket on top. However on sunny spring and fall days or cool summer evenings it’s perfect as a standalone top, and its comfortable feel and high functionality make it a fleece you’ll end up reaching for across all four seasons.

You can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend days testing and comparing gear so you know how it will perform out in the real world. Find out more about how we test and compare products.

Meet the tester

Jack McKeown Advnture contributor Jack McKeown is a Scottish journalist, hiker, skier, runner and beach volleyball player. Having walked many of Scotland’s long distance trails, last year saw him tackle his first ultramarathon. He lives in Dundee and in his spare time Jack and his golden retriever Bracken are often to be found exploring the mountains, forests, lochs and rivers of Highland Perthshire.

Rab Superflux Hoody: first impressions

British brand Rab has recently updated its popular Rab Superflux Hoody. A versatile mid-weight fleece, this top is a great all-rounder that’s perfect for everything from high intensity mountain use to keeping you warm on a lazy Sunday at home

Specifications • List price: $160 (US) / £100 (UK) / €120 (EU)

• Fabric: Thermic stretch midweight 215g/m² fleece (94% polyester / 6% elastane) with brushed grid

• Weight (men’s L): 402g / 14oz

• Gender availability: Men’s and women’s versions available

• Sizes: Men’s: S-XXL; Women’s: XS-XL

• Center back length (men’s L): 74cm / 29in

• Colors: Men’s: Graphene & Firecracker / Army / Black & Beluga / Deep Ink / Graphene / Sahara; Women’s: Atlantis / Deep Heather / Deep Ink / Green Slate

The Thermic fleece material used in its construction is stretchy and warm, and also offers good breathability. It isn’t quite as close fitting as the Rab Ascendor Summit Hoody but it still offers an athletic cut that flatters fit people.

The new design features a larger bonded chest pocket with YKK zip and a pair of harness-compatible handwarmer pockets – excellent for keeping fingers from freezing while you’re at the crag.

Thumb loops also allow you to pull the sleeves down to mid-palm length – very handy if you forget to bring gloves on a winter hike. These loops are fairly unobtrusive and the Superflux doesn’t look too technical, making it a piece you can wear off the mountain and straight to the pub.

I’ve been testing the new version of the Rab Superflux Hoody to see how it compares to the best fleece tops on the market today.

Rab Superflux Hoody: on the trails

The Rab Superflux Hoody isn’t the warmest fleece around, but it’s prefect for spring and fall adventures (Image credit: Jack McKeown)

I’ve spent a lot of time wearing the Rab Superflux Hoody over the last year. An athletic fit means it layers well while plenty of pockets make it useful as a shoulder season outer layer.

On the Fife Coastal Path in brisk spring weather it kept me very comfortable, although it doesn’t offer much wind protection, so I paired it with a good weatherproof outershell jacket to cut out the coastal gusts.

I threw it on often when heading to Tentsmuir Forest for long walks with the dog, and it also frequently accompanied me on other regular hiking destinations, such as the network of trails around Dunkeld.

The female version of the Rab Superflux Hoody (Image credit: Rab)

The face fabric is hardwearing and hasn’t bobbled, even after repeated washes. Meanwhile the inside is brushed fleece that feels good next to my skin. I found the hood fitted snugly against my head and was an easy way to increase the Superflux’s warmth, especially when wearing it as a standalone layer.

Those wanting maximum warmth out of a fleece should look elsewhere, however, or be ready to layer up. The Superflux is lightweight and breathable but other fleece mid layers are thicker and beat it for warmth.