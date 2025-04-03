Patagonia launches "lightest Nano-Air ever" – this awesome jacket barely tips the scales and looks perfect for high-energy spring adventures

Spring has always been the season to lighten up, and it seems Patagonia has taken that directive literally, with a major overhaul of its perennially popular Nano-Air jacket.

The Patagonia Nano-Air Ultralight Hoody takes the ingredients that made the original 2014 design so successful – stretchy, breathable warmth provided by innovative FullRange insulation with a buttery soft shell – and has shaved a serious amount of weight off.

At 400g, the original Nano-Air wasn't exactly heavy, but the Nano-Air Ultralight barely tips the scales at all at just 249g for men's (215g for women's) with 20g of insulation compared to the original's 60g. With that, it's cut all the way down on bulk with a slim fit that's ideal for layering in colder seasons. That means it's also more breathable than ever, and ideal for high-output activities on these spring days when the weather can be cooler than you expected but you don't want to have to stop and strip off layers.

It's cut all the way down on bulk with a slim fit that's ideal for wearing with a harness or layering in colder seasons (Image credit: Patagonia)

The brand says that, like its predecessors, the compressible, stretchy design and underarm panels of the Ultralight let you move in all directions, even when it's worn under a harness or a backpack. The ripstop polyester shell might be soft to the touch, but it's designed to hold up against rubbing straps too.

The collar comes up extra high for protection against a brisk wind, and the passive hood is designed to stay put without messing with toggles, and fits under a helmet. If you encounter a light rain, it's treated with a DWR (PFAS-free of course).

The whole thing packs away in the chest pocket so it can be clipped to your backpack or harness with a carabiner, and we probably don't have to tell you this, but it's sustainably constructed using 100% recycled polyester.

The whole thing packs away in the chest pocket so it can be clipped to your backpack or harness (Image credit: Patagonia)

This jacket is one you'll be working up a sweat in, and we're glad to see it's easy to chuck in the washing machine when it needs freshening up. At first glance, it looks like an even lighter alternative to the Montane Fireball Lite and should be a strong contender for a year-round layer that staves off a morning chill and also acts as a great mid layer in winter.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Along with the reduction in weight comes a cut in price, too. The Patagonia Nano-Air Ultralight jacket is available now in men's sizing in Pollinator Orange, Wetland Blue and Smolder Blue and in women's sizing in Smolder Blue and Abundant Blue for $249 / £220 at Patagonia.