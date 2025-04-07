Waterproof, windproof, and breathable - prepare for wet weather with 50% off this wilderness-ready rain jacket from The North Face

By published

The North Face Alta Vista rain jacket is designed to keep you dry, sheltered, and cool on the trails

The North Face
Stay dry and hit the trails with this North Face rain jacket (Image credit: The North Face)

With spring finally here, hikers across the globe are dusting off their hiking boots and heading into the wilderness.

As the weather warms, it might be tempting to chuck on some shorts and a t-shirt and head out with little thought for the elements. This would be ill-advised: weather can turn at all times of the year, and rain is seldom far away in the wilderness. So, make sure you're not caught short by packing a trustworthy waterproof jacket.

Right now, you can get your hands on The North Face Alta Vista men's rain jacket for just $69.83 at REI - that's 50% off in the spring sales.

This rugged rain jacket is designed to keep you sheltered and dry when the weather turns, without overheating in the summer months.

Its recycled nylon body features a non-PFC, durable water repellent (DWR) finish to ward off the rain while zippered vents maintain breathability. It also aims to keep your head and neck dry with an attached, adjustable 3-piece hood.

This deal aplies to the Alta Vista rain jacket in the stylish Beetroot and Tnf Black Lava Print colorways.

Men's Alta Vista jacket: $140$69.83 at REISave $70

Men's Alta Vista jacket: $140 $69.83 at REI
Save $70 The waterproof jacket from The North Face is designed to keep you dry and sheltered when the weather takes a turn for the worse. Its recycled nylon body features a non-PFC, durable water-repellent finish to ward off rainfall.

View Deal

The Alta Vista jacket is also available in women's sizes at its full price of $140.

Don't panic if you're not in the US. Take a look at today's best deals on reliable jackets from The North Face below.

Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

