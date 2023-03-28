Reebok Nano X3 review: a supremely versatile fitness shoe indoors and out

A super versatile training shoe with roots in Crossfit, the Reebok Nano X3 is ideal for strength and agility workouts indoors and out, plus runs up to about 5k. For training that includes longer runs, try pairing it with the Reebok Floatride Energy 4 for a budget-friendly combo.

You can trust Advnture Our expert reviewers spend days testing and comparing gear so you know how it will perform out in the real world. Find out more about how we test and compare products.

Reebok Nano X3: first impressions

The Nano X3 is the latest instalment in Reebok's series of all-purpose workout shoes, designed to handle HIIT sessions in the gym and pavement alike – and Crossfit in particular. It's not a road running shoe per se, but will also serve you well for shuttle runs and training sessions of around 5km of so thanks to its versatile shape.

Specifications • List price: $140 (US) / £110 (UK)

• Weight (per shoe): 12oz / 340g (UK size 9)

• Drop: 7mm

• Materials: Flexweave synthetic upper (including recycled material), Floatride Energy Foam midsole, rubber outsole

• Colors: Future White, Core Black, Hunter Green and more

• Compatibility: Indoor and outdoor fitness training, short road runs

It's a tricky balance to strike, providing enough cushioning to handle the impact of running and jumping, while remaining stable enough for weight training. but this third-generation shoe handles it well. While it does pack some of Reebok's Floatride Energy foam in the midsole (the same material used in the excellent Floatride Energy 4 I reviewed in 2022), it's used sparingly.

The upper has a two-layer construction, with breathable mesh on top of a soft, smooth sockliner for comfort and protection.

The tongue is lightly cushioned, and the collar is particularly well-padded. which helps avoid rubbing or sliding when exerting lateral forces. The shoe also has a particularly rigid heel counter to ensure it's not going anywhere during jumps and quick changes of direction.

The rigid heel counter and cushioned collar help keep your foot firmly in place (Image credit: Future)

The laces are flat, with minimal stretch, and if you do happen to find the fit a little on the roomy side, you can at least secure them snugly with a heel lock.

The Nano X3 is also smart enough to wear between training sessions, particularly if you opt for the classic Future White / Rubber Gum version shown here. At first glance, it could even pass as a fashion shoe.

For such a versatile shoe, the Reebok Nano X3 is also very reasonably priced, and can easily be found for considerably less than the list price. We've rounded up all the best deals available right now below, with deals updated daily.

Reebok Nano X3: on the road (and in the gym)

The X3 isn't as rugged as the X2 Adventure, which was made with more slippery surfaces in mind, and would be a better choice if your weekly training sessions involve burpees and lunges on wet grass thanks to its outsole lugs and reinforced upper. There's no reinforcement on the toe, which is a shame. I would have appreciated a little more protection for the soft upper for activities like planks, where it may come into contact with the ground.

I would have appreciated just a little reinforcement on the toe to protect the soft upper (Image credit: Future)

The fit is generous, and if you're between sizes you may want to shift down or get two pairs and choose the more comfortable, but it felt snug and supportive around the midfoot. It's also ergonomically shaped, giving your toes plenty of space to spread.

The 7mm drop won't be to everyone's liking, but I felt comfortable and stable wearing it for weight training. The heel and midfoot are totally flat, the cushioning is quite minimal so it doesn't feel like it's being compressed, and the curve of the toe isn't aggressive enough to send you off-balance. However, if you're a fan of minimalist footwear, you'll want to look elsewhere.

The outsole has a generous thickness of rubber for traction and durability, and a patterned tread that really grips smooth gym floors and mixed surfaces.

The Nano X2 is stylish enough for everyday wear between training sessions (Image credit: Future)

It my experience, it also felt quite at home on the road, though if your training also includes longer runs, you could pair it with the affordable Reebok Floatride Energy 4, which are lightweight, breathable, and better suited to putting in the long miles.