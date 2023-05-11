SunGod Sierras review: mix and match shades with style and substance

Advnture Verdict
With a shape and style that can be used during daily life, as well as when you’re up a mountain, these sunglasses are excellent all-round performers. Like all SunGod sunglasses, you can entirely customize the frame color, lens type and polarization.
Pros
- +
Entirely customizable
- +
Adventureproof guarantee
Cons
- -
No case included
- -
Small lenses without any wraparound
SunGod Sierras: first impressions
Specifically designed for the needs of the modern adventurer, SunGod's Sierras sunglasses are among the best sunglasses available for hikers and peak scramblers, although there’s no protection for your eyes at the sides.
• List price: $90-$180 (US) / £70-£115 (UK)
• Weight: 25g / 0.9oz
• Category: 3
• Frame colors: Tortoise / Black / Gray / Navy
• Lens colors: Rose / Smoke / Silver Blue / Green
• Lens options: 4KO / 4KO polarized / 8KO / 8KO polarized
• UV protection: 100%
• VLT: 11%-16%
• Extras: Microfiber pouch
• Suitability: Active lifestyle
Sierras sunglasses with less-expensive 4KO non-polarized lenses start at £70, with the 8KO polarized lenses being the premium, pricier offering. The 8KO lenses have fantastic clarity and depth of color. (For more information see: polarized vs non-polarized sunglasses: which do you need?)
The frames are very flexible and light. Pop-Lock hinges mean there are no screws to come loose. (Note: the adventureproof guarantee that SunGod are famous for only covers the frames.) The Sierras frames are good for small to medium size faces, so if you have a wider face you may want to consider the SunGod Velans instead.
SunGod Sierras sunglasses: on the trails
The SunGod Sierras are a great all-rounder pair of sunglasses for someone with an active lifestyle, and I’ve been wearing them for pretty much everything, from climbing mountains to popping to the shops.
They are a good, comfortable fit for a small face and the unobtrusive style doesn't look out of place when you’re off the trail.
Although it is really excellent to be able to essentially build your own pair of sunglasses, they do feel a little on the expensive side for what you get. And at over £100, it would be nice to have a case included – even with the lifetime guarantee to protect them.
An adventure writer based on Dartmoor, England, Emily is an active member of Mountain Rescue and a summer Mountain Leader, but loves all things adventure – before her third birthday she had lived on three continents. Founder of Intrepid magazine, she works to help break stereotypes about women in the outdoors. Her expeditions have included walking all Dartmoor’s 119 tors in a single two-week outing, cycling to Switzerland and back, and riding the Rhine from source to sea.
