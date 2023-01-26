SunGod Snipers ski goggles review: fully customizable eye protection with a lifetime guarantee

Comfortable on your skin, maximized peripheral vision and venting fogs mean you can shred powder all day in these ski goggles

SunGod Snipers ski goggles: first impressions

Having a clear line of sight is as important for a skier as it is for a sniper, and these ski goggles provide just that with spherical lenses supporting maximum peripheral vision for those speed demons bombing down the hill in your blind spot.

The SunGod Snipers (available to buy direct from SunGod (opens in new tab)) are built-to-last, fully customizable goggles with plenty of foam to fit comfortably flush against your skin even during long days on the hill, and a row of anti-fog vents across the top keep your vision free from steam on powder days.

Specifications • List price: $140 / £105

• Interchangeable lenses: Yes

• UV protection: 100%

• Sizes available: Medium

• Lens colors: Orange, Green, Purple, Pink, Grey, Blue Black • Best use: Skiing, snowboarding

SunGod goggles are customizable, which means you can choose the best color lenses for the conditions you’ll be skiing in (and switch out if you’re going to be out in different light conditions) as well as tailor the frame and strap color to match your ski jacket or pants.

In addition to the fun stuff, they deliver comfort and protection for your eyes against the weather and other hazards, with 100% UV protection. Your goggles arrive in a solid protective case for storage and travel, plus a soft pouch for transporting them to the mountain and wiping them off between face shots. Compared to other well-known ski goggle brands, these goggles come in at a reasonable price with a lifetime guarantee to boot.

SunGod Snipers ski goggles: in the field

Doing this doesn't help with fogging, but it does help with selfie-taking (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

I was in dire need of some new goggles after discovering my old ones were leaving my face ringed in black last year and my new SunGods showed up just in time for four days of skiing in Verbier, the home base of SunGod, where I got to test them out against extreme cold (-19°C), whiteout conditions and heavy snow, low lying cloud and brilliant sunshine. I picked the green lenses which are in the middle of the range in terms of color, and I think they’re a major upgrade on my old goggles..

Here’s how they performed:

Fit and comfort

These goggles fit perfectly on my face. I don’t think I have any particularly irregular bone structure, which probably helps, but my older and cheaper goggles definitely cut in around the bridge of my nose and left a bit of an imprint on my face after a long day. In comparison, these ones had no discomfort anywhere, and I was wearing them for up to six hours each day.

Visibility and fog control

These goggles have a nice, pronounced spherical curve which meant looking for skiers over my shoulder was no problem. The main obstacle to visibility came, as it usually does. with the weather, which was near whiteout of foggy for three of the four days. I wished I had brought a lighter lens, since in the low light conditions the green was a little dark, but it was brilliant once the sun came out.

As for fogging, these goggles are treated with anti-fog and have a series of vents across the top which I found worked really well. I was working hard to adhere to all the practices to stop my goggles from fogging, from wearing my hood up when it was nuking snow to not pushing them up on my helmet every chance I got, but it was a press trip and I did have to lift them for photographs quite often. So, they got a little foggy around the edges on one big powder day, but I had the carrying pouch in my pocket and that worked fine to wipe them a few times throughout the day. I left them out to dry each evening in the hotel and they were perfect again the next day.

They come with a protective travel case, a soft carrying pouch and an extra strap (Image credit: Julia Clarke)

Durability and value

Any time a company like SunGod offers a lifetime warranty on its products, I have to think they’re pretty confident in their robustness. These are a sturdy pair of goggles with scratch protection, sure, but perhaps what will increase their longevity, in addition to you taking good care of them, is all the extras: an added strap, interchangeable lenses, a protective carrying case and soft pouch to wipe them without scratching them.

All in all, I think these are fairly hard wearing goggles and I must say I thought the price was pretty reasonable, especially when compared to other ski goggles we’ve tested. That said, if you buy a spare lens for them, it will add another $60 or so to your bill.