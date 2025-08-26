German open water swimmers protected by super-smart 'Dolphin' drone lifeguarding technology

Lake Constance, in Bavaria, is one of 14 different spots where drones have been deployed

Open water swimmers in Germany can head into wild waters with a little more confidence, following the introduction of 'Dolphin' lifeguarding drones at multiple popular spots.

These small, remote-controlled devices are designed to help wild swimmers in emergencies, providing something for them to hold on to and safely tugging them back to shore.

They're a little over a yard long and can reach speeds of up to 16 miles per hour (25kmph) on their way to a person, and 3.1mph (5kmph) with two adults holding on. On board, there's a video camera that sends feedback to the drone operator. The devices can be controlled from up to roughly half a mile away (800m).

These potentially life-saving machines have popped up at 14 open water swimming spots around Germany as part of a testing programme run by the German Life-Saving Association (DLRG).

The DLRG began the programme after a deadly 2024 for German swimmers. There were 411 drowning deaths in the nation last year, the highest number since the pandemic and a significant jump compared to the 380 in 2023.

The devices, known officially as Dolphin 3s, are made by Hong Kong company, OceanAlpha, and are already in consistent use by Chinese lifeguarding organizations.

The OceanAlpha website reads: "Dolphin 3 can propel itself to rescue a casualty faster than any skilled swimmer, while the rescuer can operate it with a remote controller to stay safe and dry."

