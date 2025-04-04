New Finisterre + Snow Peak collection focuses on "working in harmony with nature rather than conquering it" – with versatile and sustainable pieces

The UK surf brand partners with Japanese heritage camping brand for a capsule of durable and sustainable outdoor products

Surfing and camping go hand-in-hand, so it's hardly a surprise that UK surfing brand Finisterre has teamed up with Japanese heritage camping brand this spring for a capsule collection of sustainable and durable outdoor products meant for improving your days at the coast.

According to the official press release, the Finisterre + Snow Peak collection draws on Finisterre’s decades-long legacy in surfing and the "quiet camping knowledge" that Snow Peak is known for, with a focus on helping people deepen their connections to both land and sea.

Available now, it naturally includes a 3mm Yulex (a plant-based alternative to neoprene that cuts carbon emissions by 80%) wetsuit in both men's and women's sizing. It also entails a multi-use poncho made from recycled polyester with a PFAS-free DWR that can be used as a changing robe for wild swimmers and surfers, a blanket for picnics or even a summer sleeping bag.

There's a 24L "bucket," which is essentially a tough tote bag that reminds us of a smaller version of Yeti's popular Camino Carry-all. You can use it to haul gear, food or even water and ice and is also available in a 12L version, and there's a super lightweight titanium spork for when it's time to fire up the Jetboil and tuck into a hot meal after a long day in the water.

Of Snow Peak, Finisterre’s Head of Design, A Todd, says the brand "prioritises working in harmony with nature rather than conquering it, which aligns closely with our ethos and love for the sea."

"Our mission: get the surfers camping and the campers surfing.”

The collection is available now exclusively on finisterre.com and in the London brand store, with prices ranging from $20 / £16 to $400 / £310.