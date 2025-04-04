New Finisterre + Snow Peak collection focuses on "working in harmony with nature rather than conquering it" – with versatile and sustainable pieces

By published

The UK surf brand partners with Japanese heritage camping brand for a capsule of durable and sustainable outdoor products

Surfers camping on the beach
The UK surf brand partners with Japanese heritage camping brand for a capsule of durable and sustainable outdoor products (Image credit: Finisterre)

Surfing and camping go hand-in-hand, so it's hardly a surprise that UK surfing brand Finisterre has teamed up with Japanese heritage camping brand this spring for a capsule collection of sustainable and durable outdoor products meant for improving your days at the coast.

According to the official press release, the Finisterre + Snow Peak collection draws on Finisterre’s decades-long legacy in surfing and the "quiet camping knowledge" that Snow Peak is known for, with a focus on helping people deepen their connections to both land and sea.

Available now, it naturally includes a 3mm Yulex (a plant-based alternative to neoprene that cuts carbon emissions by 80%) wetsuit in both men's and women's sizing. It also entails a multi-use poncho made from recycled polyester with a PFAS-free DWR that can be used as a changing robe for wild swimmers and surfers, a blanket for picnics or even a summer sleeping bag.

There's a 24L "bucket," which is essentially a tough tote bag that reminds us of a smaller version of Yeti's popular Camino Carry-all. You can use it to haul gear, food or even water and ice and is also available in a 12L version, and there's a super lightweight titanium spork for when it's time to fire up the Jetboil and tuck into a hot meal after a long day in the water.

Of Snow Peak, Finisterre’s Head of Design, A Todd, says the brand "prioritises working in harmony with nature rather than conquering it, which aligns closely with our ethos and love for the sea."

"Our mission: get the surfers camping and the campers surfing.”

The collection is available now exclusively on finisterre.com and in the London brand store, with prices ranging from $20 / £16 to $400 / £310.

Julia Clarke
Julia Clarke

Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.  

