This highly-rated 17-in-1 EDC multi-tool from Gerber "performs exceptionally well" – and it's a massive 31% off at Amazon right now

Get your hands on the Gerber Gear Truss multi-tool for only $41 right now

Looking for the perfect Father's Day gift? How about 17? Right now, you can scoop up the highly-rated Gerber Gear Truss 17-in-1 EDC Needle Nose Pliers Multi-Tool for just $41.29 at Amazon.

That's a massive 31% off the regular list price for this multi-tool, which receives an average 4.7-star rating among customers who note its excellent quality and value.

"If you want a multi-tool that performs exceptionally well for a multi-tool that costs less than a hundred dollars, buy this one," writes one happy customer on Amazon.

Made from durable stainless steel, this multi-tool is designed to stand the test of time, even when it's spending days, weeks, and months packed away in your backpack and exposed to the elements. With a compact and slim design that's just 4.25in closed, it conveniently travels with you, featuring a tool lock and lanyard hole for secure everyday carry.

In addition to a full plain edge blade and full serrated blade, the Truss features needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutters, saw, cross driver, wire stripper, scissors, three sizes of flathead driver, and can and bottle opener and more.

This deal applies to the Gray Standard Sheath model and we recommend you act today if you want to grab this deal before Father's Day.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Gerber multi-tools where you are.

