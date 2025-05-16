"Does it get any better?" – the top-rated Gerber StrongArm Serrated Fixed Blade Knife just dropped below $75 in REI's Memorial Day sale

Spending any significant time outdoors means arming yourself with the right tools to trim, pry, sharpen and whittle, and a good blade is key. Among the great pocket knife makers, Portland-based Gerber Gear is one of the heavyweights, known for its high-quality blades, and right now, you can grab the popular Gerber Gear StrongArm Serrated Fixed Blade Knife for just $74.89 in REI's Memorial Day sale.

That's a healthy 25% off this top-rated camping knife, which receives an average of 4.6 stars among customers and makes a great gift.

"General, everyday carry fixed blade knife for the woods, does it get any better?" writes one reviewer, who calls it the best knife they've ever owned.

This tough knife is built with survival in mind, featuring a full-tang 420HC steel blade with a serrated and plain edge. A black ceramic coating on the blade prevents corrosion when it's packed away for long periods or facing damp conditions, so it keeps performing season after season, and a rubberized diamond-textured handle provides a solid grip for delicate procedures.

At 10.9 ounces, this is a solid blade and not a lightweight knife, but it's ideal for car camping where weight doesn't matter, but performance and reliability really does.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Gerber knives where you are.

Gerber StrongArm Serrated Fixed Blade Knife: $99.95 $74.89 at REI

Save $25 This tough Gerber StrongArm Serrated Fixed-Blade Knife with striking pommel is built in Portland, Oregon, with your survival basics in mind.

This knife has a striking pommel at the base of the handle for hammering in tent pegs and comes with a modular nylon webbing sheath featuring both removable belt loops and a snap-in MOLLE strap so you can carry it however you want to.

Not in the US? These are today's best deals on Gerber knives where you are: